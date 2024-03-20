Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Jameis Winston Sends First Message As A Member Of The Browns

Jameis Winston Sends First Message As A Member Of The Browns

By

Cleveland Browns QB Jameis Winston
Jameis Winston (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

 

Veteran quarterback Jameis Winston was in town on Wednesday to sign his new contract with the Cleveland Browns.

The deal includes $4.7 million in incentives on top of his guaranteed salary of $4 million.

Winston spent the last four seasons backing up the starters of the New Orleans Saints.

During his first visit to Cleveland, he posted a message to Browns fans about what he hopes to bring to the team.

Cleveland’s newest quarterback says he is ready to lead, support, and get some victories for the Dawg Pound.

He also says he can’t wait to work with Deshaun Watson.

Winston previously told reporters he’d be ready to start if needed, but he sees his role as more of a supportive force for his teammates.

Winston was the starter for five seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, accumulating a 28-42 won-loss record.

He passed for over 5,000 yards in 2019, but 30 interceptions offset his 33 touchdowns in another losing season.

Doctors performed Lasik surgery on Winston after the season, but Tampa did not re-sign him.

Winston started 10 games during his time with the Saints, going 6-4 during the 2021(5-2) and 2022(1-2) seasons.

But he embraced his role as the backup, turning down starting opportunities to re-sign with New Orleans last year.

Now, he’ll play the same role for the Browns, and if his message to the fans is sincere, he’s excited about it.

Along with Watson and Winston, Dorian Thompson-Robinson and Tyler Huntley complete the quarterback room.

Watson is set to begin throwing as part of his rehab this week and is on track to be ready for the 2024 season.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Pat Opperman
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Pat Opperman
Contributor at Browns Nation
Pat Opperman retired from real life to write about the Cleveland Browns and other matters of unflappable faith.

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

More Cleveland Browns News

Cleveland Browns NFL Draft

PFF Projects Browns To Focus On Skill Position With Second-Round Pick

19 hours ago

The helmet of Christian Yount #57 of the Cleveland Browns sits on the turf before the start of the Browns and Baltimore Ravens game at M&T Bank Stadium on December 24, 2011 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Browns Decide To Retain Key Special Teams Player

21 hours ago

Jerry Jeudy #10 of the Denver Broncos warms up prior to a game against the Green Bay Packers at Empower Field At Mile High on October 22, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

Browns Make A Decision On Jerry Jeudy's Future

21 hours ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Analyst Claims Browns May Not Have Faith In 1 QB

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns WR Jerry Jeudy

Reporter Notes New Browns Addition Could Have 'Much Bigger Role' in 2025

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns TE David Njoku

David Njoku Announces Special Offseason Event

2 days ago

Free-Agent pass rusher Aaron Lynch

Notable Defender Reportedly Had 'Positive Workout' With Browns

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns pass rusher Za'Darius Smith

Bleacher Report Gives Notable Honor To Browns Pass-Rushing Unit

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson

Deshaun Watson Has A Message About New QB Joining The Steelers

3 days ago

Pittsburgh Steelers QB Justin Fields

Stats Show New Steelers QB Has Struggled Against The Browns

3 days ago

New York Giants offensive lineman Justin Pugh

Giants Veteran Makes Strong Projection About The Browns

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski

Browns Could End 36-Year Streak In 2024 Season

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns WR Jerry Jeudy

Video Shows Jerry Jeudy Enjoying His New Browns Threads

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns defender Quinton Jefferson

Insider Explains How Browns Beat 1 Team To Sign New DT

3 days ago

Former Los Angeles Rams DT Aaron Donald

Browns Defender Sends A Bold Message About Aaron Donald

3 days ago

Pittsburgh Steelers QB Justin Fields

Browns Legend Reacts To Recent Steelers Trade

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns linebacker Jordan Hicks

Jordan Hicks Sends A Message Upon Browns Arrival

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry walks the field before the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on October 22, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Browns Insider Hints At More Moves By The Front Office

4 days ago

Jordan Hicks #58 of the Minnesota Vikings reacts against the Carolina Panthers during the fourth quarter at Bank of America Stadium on October 01, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Jordan Hicks Credits 1 Coach For Browns Signing

4 days ago

Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel runs on the field before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Nissan Stadium on January 07, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Insider Breaks Down The Browns' Mike Vrabel Addition

4 days ago

Jerry Jeudy #10 of the Denver Broncos warms up prior to a game against the Cleveland Browns at Empower Field At Mile High on November 26, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

Jerry Jeudy Is Glad Browns Ignored Criticism From Former Player

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski

Analyst Praises 'Confident' Move By Kevin Stefanski

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson

Deshaun Watson Makes Super Bowl Claim About Browns

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns WR Jerry Jeudy

Jerry Jeudy Is Already Helping The Browns Get Better

5 days ago

PFF Projects Browns To Focus On Skill Position With Second-Round Pick

No more pages to load