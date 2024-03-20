Jameis Winston Sends First Message As A Member Of The Browns

Veteran quarterback Jameis Winston was in town on Wednesday to sign his new contract with the Cleveland Browns.

The deal includes $4.7 million in incentives on top of his guaranteed salary of $4 million.

Winston spent the last four seasons backing up the starters of the New Orleans Saints.

During his first visit to Cleveland, he posted a message to Browns fans about what he hopes to bring to the team.

Cleveland’s newest quarterback says he is ready to lead, support, and get some victories for the Dawg Pound.

He also says he can’t wait to work with Deshaun Watson.

Winston previously told reporters he’d be ready to start if needed, but he sees his role as more of a supportive force for his teammates.

Winston was the starter for five seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, accumulating a 28-42 won-loss record.

He passed for over 5,000 yards in 2019, but 30 interceptions offset his 33 touchdowns in another losing season.

Doctors performed Lasik surgery on Winston after the season, but Tampa did not re-sign him.

Winston started 10 games during his time with the Saints, going 6-4 during the 2021(5-2) and 2022(1-2) seasons.

But he embraced his role as the backup, turning down starting opportunities to re-sign with New Orleans last year.

Now, he’ll play the same role for the Browns, and if his message to the fans is sincere, he’s excited about it.

Along with Watson and Winston, Dorian Thompson-Robinson and Tyler Huntley complete the quarterback room.

Watson is set to begin throwing as part of his rehab this week and is on track to be ready for the 2024 season.