Analyst Makes Strong Prediction About Browns Defense

The Cleveland Browns had one of the best — if not the best — defenses in the game last season.

The turnaround under Jim Schwartz was as remarkable as it was fun to watch.

However, all good things can be even better, and as great as they were, they were far from perfect.

With that in mind, Browns analyst Tony Grossi believes we should see a better version of this defense next season.

Talking on ESPN Cleveland Radio, he argued that even though the numbers might not always reflect it, he expects the defense to be even more dominant and the narrative around them will be that they’re better than they were last season.

Do you think the Browns defense will be better next season than they were in 2023? pic.twitter.com/HZuti8hefd — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) April 9, 2024

Grossi acknowledged that they have to get much better on the road and in the red zone, but he believes the team has upgraded its personnel on that end of the field.

On top of that, having another season playing with Schwartz, with another full offseason to get ahold of the scheme and whatnot, should only make this team better.

Myles Garrett will continue to be the most dominant physical defensive force in the game, and this team’s defensive line is stacked.

The Browns are also expected to add more fuel to that defense in the NFL Draft, as they should.

Obviously, most of the talk will once again focus on Deshaun Watson and what the team can do on offense, but he’s going to need as much help as he can get from this championship-caliber defense.

