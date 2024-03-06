Analyst Names 3 Veteran WRs That ‘Make Sense’ For The Browns

The Cleveland Browns enter free agency with a big need to bolster their receiving corps.

Amari Cooper can’t do all the heavy lifting on his own, and Elijah Moore and Cedric Tillman left a lot to be desired.

However, as expected, the best free agents at the position either agreed to sign a contract extension or were placed under the franchise tag.

Considering that, analyst Fred Greetham talked about how the Browns should avoid trying to get the top-notch free agents or overpay for players or give up valuable assets to trade for any of those who were tagged.

Instead, he named guys like Mike Williams, Tyler Lockett, and DeAndre Hopkins as players who could make sense for this team.

Williams is perhaps the name that stands out the most.

He had an incredible connection with Deshaun Watson when they played for Clemson, leading the team to back-to-back National Championship Games.

Lockett has always been known for his speed and big-play ability, and that’s something the Browns lack right now, so he would also be a natural fit.

As for Hopkins, he was rumored to be on the team’s radar last season, and he clearly has a relationship with Watson dating back to his days with the Houston Texans.

Then again, he’s not exactly young, and that’s always going to be a risk, especially considering the fact that he’s missed plenty of time over the past couple of seasons.