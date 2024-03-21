Analyst Says Browns Have The ‘Most Under-Told Story’ Of The Offseason

Recently, the Cleveland Browns added quarterback Tyler Huntley to the mix.

The former Baltimore Ravens backup knows the division inside out, and he should be quite helpful in scout teams during practice.

But what if there’s more to it than just that?

Recently, ESPN’s Chris Canty and Michelle Smallmon debated whether Deshaun Watson’s injury was being under-told right now.

Talking on the UNSPORTSMANLIKE radio show, they discussed the fact that we haven’t heard much about Watson’s health, with people only focusing on his off-field scandal and his performance (via UNSPORTSMANLIKE Radio on Twitter).

Smallmon claimed that people not talking about Watson being healthy was a byproduct of his struggles, as he hasn’t been good enough for the fans to keep him in consideration, let alone think of his health as a factor.

She added that it wouldn’t be surprising to see him taking a little longer than expected to be back to full strength; otherwise, they wouldn’t be adding yet another backup quarterback behind Jameis Winston and Dorian Thompson-Robinson.

Whatever the case, it has become painfully evident that this team will only go as far as Watson could take them.

They’ve proven that they can compete at the highest level with their defense, but this is a quarterback-driven league.

They need Watson to step up and be the guy they traded all that draft capital for in 2022 before giving him a fully guaranteed $230 million contract.

If not, it wouldn’t be surprising to see the Browns looking to just bite the bullet and move on from him at the end of the 2024 season.