Browns Fans Showed Up At Notable Joe Flacco Event

By

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco
Joe Flacco (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

Once a Cleveland Brown, always a Cleveland Brown.

This team has some of the most loyal and caring fans in all sports, and they’re going to root for you anad stick by you through thick and thin if you do the same for them.

That’s why it didn’t take long before Joe Flacco, of all people, became a fan favorite in Cleveland.

That became evident on Wednesday when dozens of Browns fans showed up to his autograph-signing event at Hartville Marketplace (via Jeff Schudel on Twitter).

Browns fans spent years despising Flacco.

He used to have Cleveland’s number when he played for the Baltimore Ravens, a team he led to the ultimate glory.

Then, he made the most of the big chance the Browns gave him to extend his career a little longer, putting the team on his shoulders and leading them to an unlikely playoff berth.

The boos suddenly turned into claps, and Flacco earned the love, praise, and respect from the entire fan base and locker room.

Unfortunately, that match made in heaven will no longer go on.

Despite the fact that Flacco made it loud and clear that he wanted to stay in Cleveland, even as a backup, the team chose to go in a different direction.

Some believe their decision to go after Jameis Winston was so Deshaun Watson didn’t feel pressured because of Flacco’s presence, while others think it was a matter of age and fit.

Whatever the case, we can only wish Flacco the best in the next step of his career.

Video Shows Jameis Winston Already Taking Snaps For The Browns

