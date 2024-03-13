Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Analyst Sends Big Message To The Browns Leadership

Analyst Sends Big Message To The Browns Leadership

By

Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam
Jimmy Haslam (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns are coming off an impressive 2023 season.

Even if it didn’t end the way Browns fans hoped, it was an emotional roller coaster and one of the most entertaining seasons in recent franchise history.

Notably, it happened with Joe Flacco, of all people, under center.

The former divisional foe got off his couch to save Cleveland and lead them to the playoffs, slinging the pigskin up and down the field and making big throw after big throw.

However, the Browns have decided to pay him back by not re-signing him this offseason.

That’s why Browns insider Tony Grossi went out of his way during his latest appearance on Tony Rizzo’s show on ESPN Cleveland radio to issue a bit of an apology to the team (via ESPN Cleveland on Twitter).

He sarcastically apologized to the Browns organization for finally having some fun watching and covering the team, stating that all the fans should’ve been mourning the fact that Watson was out with an injury instead.

He said the blame was theirs for thinking they could’ve had some fun, adding that it’s clear that Cleveland wants to win with their $230 million quarterback and not with anybody else, which is the sense he got from the Flacco snub.

Truth be told, there are plenty of ways to justify the Browns signing Jameis Winston over Flacco.

One could talk about his fit in the offense or about his age.

But at the end of the day, this still feels like a disservice to the guy who led them to the playoffs in 2023, and that, for better or worse, could’ve pushed Watson to be better.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Ernesto Cova
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

More Cleveland Browns News

Cleveland Browns QB Jameis Winston

Former Browns Coach Disapproves Recent Cleveland Signing

26 mins ago

Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson

Analyst Questions Who Is Making Decisions For The Browns

53 mins ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Former Browns Player Has Clear Message About Cleveland's Offseason Plans

2 hours ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco

Reporter Offers Clear Explanation To Browns Moving On From Veteran QB

3 hours ago

Cleveland Browns WR Jerry Jeudy

Former Browns Player Describes What Cleveland Is Getting In Newest WR

3 hours ago

Nyheim Hines #20 of the Buffalo Bills celebrates after Buffalo's 35-23 win against the New England Patriots at Highmark Stadium on January 08, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York.

Nyheim Hines Sends A Clear Message To Browns Fans

17 hours ago

Jameis Winston #2 of the New Orleans Saints celebrates after a touchdown against the Minnesota Vikings during the third quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium on November 12, 2023 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Jameis Winston Reveals Why He Signed With Browns

18 hours ago

Jordan Hicks #58 of the Minnesota Vikings takes the field prior to the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on October 29, 2023 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Insider Shares Promising Stat About Recent Browns Addition

18 hours ago

Shelby Harris #93 of the Cleveland Browns during warm up before the game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on December 03, 2023 in Inglewood, California.

Shelby Harris Announces Decision About His Future

19 hours ago

A New England Patriots helmet on the bench during the game against the Buffalo Bills at Gillette Stadium on October 22, 2023 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Browns Lose Notable Defender To The Patriots

19 hours ago

The helmet of Christian Yount #57 of the Cleveland Browns sits on the turf before the start of the Browns and Baltimore Ravens game at M&T Bank Stadium on December 24, 2011 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Browns Are Landing Veteran RB On 1-Year Deal

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns NFL Draft

Browns Reportedly Close To Signing Former No. 1 Overall Pick

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Browns Retain Another DE In Free Agency

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns defender Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah Says Goodbye To 2 Former Browns Teammates

1 day ago

Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes

Browns Are Set To Face Difficult List Of QBs Next Season

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper

Analyst Explains How Browns Could Replace Amari Cooper In 2025

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns DT Dalvin Tomlinson

Browns Analyst Reveals Who Team Should Target To Have The Best DL

2 days ago

Running back Zach Moss

Browns Reportedly Interested In Signing Colts RB

2 days ago

Former Cleveland Browns QB Jacoby Brissett

Patriots Have 'Real Interest' In Browns Potential Target

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward

PFF Names Denzel Ward A Top-10 CB From Last Season

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson

Former NFL Player Makes Harsh Statement About Browns' Super Bowl Chances

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns defensive lineman Maurice Hurst

Next Gen Stats Details Browns' Biggest Needs In Free Agency

3 days ago

Former Cleveland Browns offensive tackle Chris Hubbard

Chris Hubbard Opens Up On Exit From The Browns

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns WR Jerry Jeudy

Analyst Says Jerry Jeudy Trade Puts Pressure On 1 Browns Player

3 days ago

Former Browns Coach Disapproves Recent Cleveland Signing

No more pages to load