Analyst Sends Big Message To The Browns Leadership

The Cleveland Browns are coming off an impressive 2023 season.

Even if it didn’t end the way Browns fans hoped, it was an emotional roller coaster and one of the most entertaining seasons in recent franchise history.

Notably, it happened with Joe Flacco, of all people, under center.

The former divisional foe got off his couch to save Cleveland and lead them to the playoffs, slinging the pigskin up and down the field and making big throw after big throw.

However, the Browns have decided to pay him back by not re-signing him this offseason.

That’s why Browns insider Tony Grossi went out of his way during his latest appearance on Tony Rizzo’s show on ESPN Cleveland radio to issue a bit of an apology to the team (via ESPN Cleveland on Twitter).

He sarcastically apologized to the Browns organization for finally having some fun watching and covering the team, stating that all the fans should’ve been mourning the fact that Watson was out with an injury instead.

He said the blame was theirs for thinking they could’ve had some fun, adding that it’s clear that Cleveland wants to win with their $230 million quarterback and not with anybody else, which is the sense he got from the Flacco snub.

Truth be told, there are plenty of ways to justify the Browns signing Jameis Winston over Flacco.

One could talk about his fit in the offense or about his age.

But at the end of the day, this still feels like a disservice to the guy who led them to the playoffs in 2023, and that, for better or worse, could’ve pushed Watson to be better.