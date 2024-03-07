Analyst Sends Clear Message About Browns Re-signing Joe Flacco

The Cleveland Browns already have their starting quarterback, or at least, they hope so.

Deshaun Watson hasn’t shown much in his two-year tenure with the Browns, although the team has gone 8-4 in games he has started, including 5-1 last season.

Notably, that might not be enough for this team right now.

Cleveland gave up a lot to get him, and they’re giving him $230 million in fully guaranteed money.

That’s why ESPN’s Evan Cohen believes the Browns shouldn’t bring veteran quarterback Joe Flacco back next season.

Talking on the “UNSPORTSMANLIKE” radio show on ESPN Radio, Cohen recently stated that Cleveland should not put Watson in a tough spot or create any sort of controversy (via UNSPORTSMANLIKE Radio on Twitter).

"I believe he is too good to go back to the place he was too good in." - Evan Cohen on Joe Flacco potentially going back to the Cleveland Browns

He stated that Flacco became a fan favorite and a strong locker-room presence, and he was very good for the Browns last year, so bringing him back would put some unnecessary pressure on Watson’s shoulders.

Instead, he suggested Cleveland should go after a backup who would only be an insurance policy and not create a debate about who should be the team’s starter.

Fellow co-host Michelle Smallmon disagreed.

She stated that Flacco has already claimed he’s willing to be a backup, and with Watson’s availability issues and subpar play, the Browns owe it to their players and the organization to have someone who has proven that he can win with the team’s core of players in the past.

Simply put, Cleveland hopes Watson turns out to be the guy they need him to be in 2024, but they must have a plan B if that ends up not being the case.