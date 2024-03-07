Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Analyst Sends Clear Message About Browns Re-signing Joe Flacco

Analyst Sends Clear Message About Browns Re-signing Joe Flacco

By

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco
Joe Flacco (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns already have their starting quarterback, or at least, they hope so.

Deshaun Watson hasn’t shown much in his two-year tenure with the Browns, although the team has gone 8-4 in games he has started, including 5-1 last season.

Notably, that might not be enough for this team right now.

Cleveland gave up a lot to get him, and they’re giving him $230 million in fully guaranteed money.

That’s why ESPN’s Evan Cohen believes the Browns shouldn’t bring veteran quarterback Joe Flacco back next season.

Talking on the “UNSPORTSMANLIKE” radio show on ESPN Radio, Cohen recently stated that Cleveland should not put Watson in a tough spot or create any sort of controversy (via UNSPORTSMANLIKE Radio on Twitter).

He stated that Flacco became a fan favorite and a strong locker-room presence, and he was very good for the Browns last year, so bringing him back would put some unnecessary pressure on Watson’s shoulders.

Instead, he suggested Cleveland should go after a backup who would only be an insurance policy and not create a debate about who should be the team’s starter.

Fellow co-host Michelle Smallmon disagreed.

She stated that Flacco has already claimed he’s willing to be a backup, and with Watson’s availability issues and subpar play, the Browns owe it to their players and the organization to have someone who has proven that he can win with the team’s core of players in the past.

Simply put, Cleveland hopes Watson turns out to be the guy they need him to be in 2024, but they must have a plan B if that ends up not being the case.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Ernesto Cova
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

More Cleveland Browns News

Cleveland Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett

Browns Analyst Names Best Tag-Team Partner For Myles Garrett In Free Agency

28 mins ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski

Kevin Stefanski Praises AFC East Coach Over Use Of Motion

2 hours ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson

Insider Names 4 Potential WR Candidates For Browns

18 hours ago

A #16 decal on the back of the Kansas City Chiefs helmet pays tribute to Hall of Fame quarterback Len Dawson, who died this week at the age of 87. The Green Bay Packers play the Kansas City Chiefs in the third preseason game at Arrowhead Stadium on August 25, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Analyst Says Browns Should Inquire About Star Chiefs Defender

18 hours ago

Defensive Coordinator Jim Schwartz of the Cleveland Browns looks on during the first half in the game against the Tennessee Titans at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Analyst Links Elite Defender To The Browns

20 hours ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski

Analyst Names 3 Veteran WRs That 'Make Sense' For The Browns

21 hours ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Analyst Names The Best Backup QB Option For The Browns

21 hours ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - DECEMBER 28: Deshaun Watson #4 looks on prior to playing the New York Jets at Cleveland Browns Stadium on December 28, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Legend Makes Strong Statement About Deshaun Watson

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco

Joe Flacco's Agent Reveals QB's Preference This Offseason

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry

Analyst Details Browns' Biggest Needs In Free Agency

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns stadium

Browns Reporter Reveals Most Likely Free Agent To Return This Offseason

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson

Analyst Explains How Deshaun Watson Can Change The Narrative

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns co-owner Jimmy Haslam talks with General Manager Andrew Berry during the fourth quarter of a preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 21, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Eagles defeated the Browns 21-20.

Mock Draft From The Athletic Sees Browns Targeting Top Need

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski

Kevin Stefanski Details How His 40-Yard Dash Would Go

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Insider Names 3 DL Browns Could Target This Offseason

2 days ago

Los Angeles Chargers helmet on the sidelines prior to the start of the NFL preseason game the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on August 08, 2019 in Glendale, Arizona.

Analyst Links Browns With Chargers WR

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns NFL Draft

ESPN Mock Draft Has Browns Taking A WR At No. 54

2 days ago

Chicago Bears QB Justin Fields

Browns Mentioned As Potential Landing Spot For Notable QB

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns WR Braylon Edwards

Former Browns WR Recently Made A Heroic Decision To Help Save An Elderly Man

3 days ago

Kansas City Chiefs defender Chris Jones

Tony Grossi Links 2 Star Defenders To The Browns

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns offensive lineman Dawand Jones

John Greco Details Potential Issues Of Dawand Jones Changing His Position

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb

Former NFL Doctor Has Concerning Prediction About Nick Chubb

3 days ago

Arizona Cardinals WR Marquise Brown

Reporter Names 2 WR Options 'To Keep An Eye On' For The Browns

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns GM Andrew Berry

Andrew Berry Discusses Free Agency Approach This Year

3 days ago

Browns Analyst Names Best Tag-Team Partner For Myles Garrett In Free Agency

No more pages to load