Browns Analyst Names Best Tag-Team Partner For Myles Garrett In Free Agency

By

Cleveland Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett
Myles Garrett (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns could be a big player in free agency this year.

Perhaps they won’t pursue several big names, but they could focus their efforts on some superstars.

They only have two defensive tackles under contract for next season, so that is probably going to be a point of emphasis.

With that in mind, fans recently asked TheLandOnDemand.com’s Tony Grossi about his thoughts on who could be the perfect complement for Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett in 2024.

Unsurprisingly, Grossi stated that defensive lineman Chris Jones would be a dream target for Cleveland GM Andrew Berry and the rest of the front office.

Grossi argues that as much as the Kansas City Chiefs would love to have Jones back, the Browns should also pursue the superstar defensive tackle (via Tony Grossi on Twitter).

“I would say Chris Jones would be the best possible D-lineman for the Browns to add. He may re-sign with the Chiefs, maybe not. Wilkins would be next and would cost less.”

He named soon-to-be free-agent defensive lineman Christian Wilkins a solid plan B for Cleveland, stating that he would obviously be a cheaper option than Jones.

Truth be told, the Browns couldn’t go wrong either way.

Needless to say, Jones is a better player, and having two perennial Defensive Player of the Year candidates lining up side-by-side would be a mouth-watering dream for Cleveland and their fans.

Then again, the Browns might not be able to strike a deal with him, as he’s expected to demand a steep price and plenty of guaranteed money.

Jones might also still favor staying put with the reigning Super Bowl champion Chiefs over any other team.

Even so, it’s not like Cleveland going with Wilkins instead would be settling for much less.

The Miami Dolphins star is also one of the best defensive players in this year’s free-agency class.

Ernesto Cova
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

