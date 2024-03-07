Kevin Stefanski Praises AFC East Coach Over Use Of Motion

The Cleveland Browns’ offense could look very different next season.

Alex Van Pelt is no longer in town, and while there’s a chance that head coach Kevin Stefanski will continue to be in charge of play-calling duties, having a guy like new offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey designing plays could be just what this team needs to get to the next level offensively.

Dorsey’s concepts and schemes are more modern, and he’s likely to make quarterback Deshaun Watson and the passing game the focal point of his strategy.

Considering that, there’s a chance we will see way more pre-snap motion in Cleveland in the future.

Recently, Stefanski praised Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel for his innovative offense and how he’s used motion to give his wide receivers a big edge over the defense (via Cleveland Browns on YouTube).

He stated that you don’t want to move players just for the sake of it and that motion has to have a purpose, but he admitted that it makes life more difficult for opposing defenses.

Needless to say, the Browns don’t happen to have the likes of Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle lining up at wide receiver, so they might not be able to take a page off McDaniel’s book in its entirety, but it’ll still be interesting to see how they adjust and adapt to modern football.

Dorsey has found plenty of success with mobile quarterbacks in the past, and the expectations are quite high in Cleveland right now, especially considering all the team had to give to get Watson and how little they’ve gotten in return.