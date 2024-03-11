Browns Nation

Browns Are Set To Face Difficult List Of QBs Next Season

Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes
Patrick Mahomes (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns are coming off a strong season.

But even if they get quarterback Deshaun Watson and running back Nick Chubb back on the field, things won’t get any easier in 2024.

Cleveland’s schedule for the upcoming campaign is quite tough, and with Russell Wilson joining the AFC North to play for the Pittsburgh Steelers, the list of talented quarterbacks they’ll face in 2024 just got bigger.

As recently pointed out by Spencer German of Browns Digest on Twitter, Kevin Stefanski and Jim Schwartz will now have to game-plan for Lamar Jackson, Joe Burrow, and Russell Wilson twice a year.

They’ll also square off against the likes of Patrick Mahomes, Dak Prescott, Justin Herbert, Tua Tagovailoa, Trevor Lawrence, Jalen Hurts, and most likely the No. 2 pick in the upcoming NFL Draft, which could be either Jayden Daniels or Drake Maye.

Then again, this team should be up for this kind of challenge.

The Browns had one of the best defensive units in the game last season, and it should only get better with another season under coach Schwartz.

Cleveland is also expected to make a run at a big-name defensive tackle this offseason, so the defense should be one of the NFL’s best again in 2024.

An improved defensive line is going to make life hell for opposing quarterbacks, and the Browns have fared pretty well against some of the guys listed above.

Once again, the success — or lack thereof — of Cleveland next season might hinge on any production they can get from their own quarterback, hoping Watson is healthy and at his best.

Ernesto Cova
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

