Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Myles Garrett Helped The Cavs Make A Big Announcement

Myles Garrett Helped The Cavs Make A Big Announcement

By

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns reacts during the first half of their game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 31, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

Five years into his NFL career and Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett has embraced the city he calls home.

It’s his way of giving back to the community that welcomed him after he was selected first overall in the 2017 draft.

He has made himself available in major activities like this year’s NBA All-Star Weekend wherein he played in the Celebrity Game.

He showed his basketball talent in front of the same people that cheer for him when he sacks the other team’s quarterback.

Speaking of basketball, it seems like he helped the Cavaliers reveal their new jerseys, as shown in this short clip.

The video showed Garrett wearing the Cavaliers jersey while acting as if he is coaching.

The new jerseys stay true to the team’s traditional colors before it was changed during the 1980s and 1990s.

This is Garrett’s next engagement with the Cavaliers after joining the warmups during the Summer League.

 

Garrett Is Blending Well In Cleveland

He undeniably loves Cleveland because he has immersed himself in the city’s basketball team.

If only football’s season did not overlap with basketball, Garrett might have played for the Cavaliers too.

After all, the Greater Cleveland Sports Awards named him Pro Athlete of the Year.

Still, he is doing everything he can to promote Cleveland which further blends him into the community.

As he helps drum up support for the Cavs, the team will also help the Browns generate interest before the NFL season starts.

Luckily for him, he gets to stay in Cleveland for a while after signing a five-year deal in 2020.

Therefore, he will have more opportunities in engaging the people of Cleveland to come out and support their teams.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    

Recent News

David Njoku #85 of the Cleveland Browns walks off the field after a 15-10 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 31, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.
1 Browns Player Who Could Surprise And Make The Pro Bowl This Season
browns helmet
3 Browns Players Who Will Be Counted On For Leadership This Season
Browns Nation News And Notes (7/18/22)

About Lawrence Fernandez

Lawrence Andrew Fernandez is a sports journalist from the Philippines. A journalism graduate, he chose sports writing to stay close to the action. Aside from the NFL, he also follows the NBA and MLB. He also delves into mobile games during his free time.

Reader Interactions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

1 Browns Player Who Could Surprise And Make The Pro Bowl This Season

No more pages to load