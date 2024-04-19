Browns Nation

Friday, April 19, 2024
Analyst Reveals Mike Vrabel Has ‘Larger Role’ With Browns

By
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 26: Head coach Mike Vrabel of the Tennessee Titans looks on prior to a game against the Carolina Panthers at Nissan Stadium on November 26, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee.
(Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

 

For over 30 years, Cleveland fans have watched Mike Vrabel’s NFL career unfold as an opposing athlete and coach.

Vrabel – who starred at Ohio State in the 1990s – was drafted by the rival Pittsburgh Steelers, playing there for four seasons before joining the New England Patriots for three Super Bowl runs in the 2000s.

During the past decade, Vrabel served as a coach for two different AFC franchises, last serving as the Tennessee Titans head coach until the end of the 2023 regular season.

This year, Browns fans will finally see Vrabel wearing their team colors as Cleveland hired the former Buckeye to serve as a consultant under head coach Kevin Stefanski.

After Stefanski’s interview Friday morning on a local radio show, Browns insider and the show’s co-host Anthony Lima posted to Twitter that Vrabel “has a much larger role in helping the team than I thought.”

On the show, Lima solicited Stefanski’s opinions of the new Browns assistant and how he was involved in the day-to-day processes with the team.

Stefanski called Vrabel a friend and said that the former head coach will be a “resource” he can talk to throughout the season now that both men are on the same staff.

Vrabel is also helping the Browns’ staff prepare for the new kickoff rule changes, Stefanski explained.

Browns GM Andrew Berry has also relied on Vrabel for assessments on prospects Cleveland will target in the upcoming draft, Stefanski said.

In the interview, Stefanski recalled how he approached Vrabel about joining the staff, explaining that he called Vrabel after he was not hired by another franchise to be their next head coach.

Earnest Horn
Browns Nation Staff
Earnest Horn
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernie Horn is an award-winning writer, covering multiple sports at every level for over a quarter-century.

