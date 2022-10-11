Browns Nation News And Notes (10/11/22)

It is Tuesday, October 11, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns are hopefully implementing strategies from the lessons learned from their two-game losing streak to turn things around on Sunday in their Week 6 game against the New England Patriots.

News about the newest member of the Browns team headlines the Tuesday edition of Browns Nation news and notes.

1. Deion Jones

Linebacker Deion Jones is expected to arrive in Berea on Tuesday.

New #Browns LB Deion Jones is expected to be at the facility tomorrow. — Brad Stainbrook (@StainbrookNFL) October 10, 2022

He will be wearing number 54, and his Twitter handle is certain to confuse some NFL fans.

It is @debo not to be confused with San Francisco 49ers superstar Deebo Samuel.

Cleveland Browns LB Deion Jones (@debo) is wearing number 54. #Browns pic.twitter.com/3NsucEDLZ1 — NFL Jersey Numbers (@nfl_jersey_num) October 10, 2022

He has not played in a regular season game yet in 2022.

Jones had off-season shoulder surgery in May.

He played some preseason snaps for the Falcons in their game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in August.

After that, he went on IR, presumably the shoulder was not quite ready.

#Browns newly acquired LB Deion Jones is eligible to be designated for return from injured reserve at any time. He had off-season shoulder surgery. — Fred Greetham (@FredGreetham9) October 10, 2022

Since it is now October, he will be eligible to make his return and debut with the Browns whenever the medical staff deems he is ready.

2. Mack Wilson Returns

It seems like ages ago that linebacker Mack Wilson was a member of the Cleveland Browns.

Wilson was traded to the New England Patriots in the 2022 off-season for Chase Winovich.

He makes his return to FirstEnergy Stadium on Sunday as a visitor.

Former #Browns LB Mack Wilson makes his return to Cleveland this Sunday. — Brad Stainbrook (@StainbrookNFL) October 10, 2022

3. Ethan Pocic Is Among The League’s Best

Ethan Pocic is having a great season.

Pro Football Focus posted an offensive grade of 74.1 for him which makes him the fourth-best center in the NFL.

Pocic who came into the role in the relief of Nick Harris has done everything the Browns have asked of him.

He is disciplined and has been clean snapping the ball.

We have not seen fumbling or disruptions with the ball between Pocic and Jacoby Brissett.

Thru 5 games #Browns C Ethan Pocic has posted a 74.1 offensive grade via PFF. That ranks him as the #4 C across the league to this date. pic.twitter.com/KQTdqNS5VO — MoreForYouCleveland (@MoreForYou_CLE) October 10, 2022

