Browns Nation News And Notes (10/11/22)

By

(Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

 

It is Tuesday, October 11, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns are hopefully implementing strategies from the lessons learned from their two-game losing streak to turn things around on Sunday in their Week 6 game against the New England Patriots.

News about the newest member of the Browns team headlines the Tuesday edition of Browns Nation news and notes.

 

1. Deion Jones 

Linebacker Deion Jones is expected to arrive in Berea on Tuesday.

He will be wearing number 54, and his Twitter handle is certain to confuse some NFL fans.

It is @debo not to be confused with San Francisco 49ers superstar Deebo Samuel.

He has not played in a regular season game yet in 2022.

Jones had off-season shoulder surgery in May.

He played some preseason snaps for the Falcons in their game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in August.

After that, he went on IR, presumably the shoulder was not quite ready.

Since it is now October, he will be eligible to make his return and debut with the Browns whenever the medical staff deems he is ready.

 

2. Mack Wilson Returns

It seems like ages ago that linebacker Mack Wilson was a member of the Cleveland Browns.

Wilson was traded to the New England Patriots in the 2022 off-season for Chase Winovich.

He makes his return to FirstEnergy Stadium on Sunday as a visitor.

 

3. Ethan Pocic Is Among The League’s Best

Ethan Pocic is having a great season.

Pro Football Focus posted an offensive grade of 74.1 for him which makes him the fourth-best center in the NFL.

Pocic who came into the role in the relief of Nick Harris has done everything the Browns have asked of him.

He is disciplined and has been clean snapping the ball.

We have not seen fumbling or disruptions with the ball between Pocic and Jacoby Brissett.

Happy Tuesday Browns fans!

