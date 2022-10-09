Browns Nation News And Notes (10/9/22)

The 2-2 Cleveland Browns take on the 2-2 Los Angeles Chargers today, Sunday, October 9, 2022, at 1:00 PM EDT at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Winning is at a fever pitch in the city after the Cleveland Guardians swept the AL Wild Card Series in dramatic fashion Saturday.

Oscar Gonzalez Walk Off Home Run but it's Sweet Victory pic.twitter.com/NZeeTbC9kG — Frankie G (@FrankieG1998) October 8, 2022

Hayden Grove reported that Guardians fans also broke out into cheers for the Browns.

A wild "Here we go Brownies" chant has entered Progressive Field. — Hayden Grove (@H_Grove) October 8, 2022

#Guardians just set the mood for a huge #Browns win tomorrow — MoreForYouCleveland (@MoreForYou_CLE) October 8, 2022

If you need more reason to get hyped about today’s game, the Browns put out a video to get you ready.

every rep, every play is for each other and this city 💯 📺: #LACvsCLE tomorrow on CBS

📱: Stream on NFL+ pic.twitter.com/26LcO9gBts — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) October 8, 2022

Here is the Sunday edition of Browns Nation news and notes.

1. Chargers Team Social Media Account Commits Serious Blunder

Did someone tell the person who is running the Chargers’ social media account that the team’s head coach is from Ohio?

The Chargers posted the following message Saturday afternoon as the players are seen boarding the plane to head to Cleveland.

“Pray for us ain’t nothing wrong we just gotta go to Ohio”

pray for us ain't nothing wrong we just gotta go to ohio pic.twitter.com/Yc231sTyvn — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) October 8, 2022

Brandon Staley was born in Perry, Ohio which is less than an hour away from Cleveland.

2. Clowney Optimistic About Playing Against Chargers

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport is reporting that Jadeveon Clowney is optimistic about playing in the Browns’ Week 5 game on Sunday.

He has been sidelined for the past two games with an ankle injury and is listed as questionable on the Browns’ injury report.

#Browns DE Jadeveon Clowney, who has missed the last two games with an ankle injury, is optimistic about playing today, source said. He is listed as questionable. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 9, 2022

His partner Myles Garrett will be playing so the Browns can potentially go from two starting defensive ends sidelined in Week 4 to everybody healthy and ready to play in Week 5.

3. Williams Remains On IR

Though there was hope that he would be ready to play against the Chargers, Greedy Williams remains on IR for the Week 5 game.

#Browns won't activate CB Greedy Williams from IR today and won't play vs. #Chargers — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) October 8, 2022

Greedy has yet to play in the 2022 regular season, but he returned to practice this week and looked good.

His return from the hamstring injury is presumably imminent.

#Browns CB Greedy Williams finishes the week practicing. He could be activated from IR. pic.twitter.com/ZEDfwAVU5w — Fred Greetham (@FredGreetham9) October 7, 2022

Happy Game Day Sunday Browns fans!