Browns Nation News And Notes (12/31/22)

It is Saturday, December 31, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns are about to close out a very tumultuous calendar year.

There was very little rest for the weary between a disappointing 2021 season and the offseason work that ultimately brought Deshaun Watson to the Browns on March 18.

While the calendar year is nearly over, the 2022 Browns season has two away games remaining: Sunday 1/1 at Washington and Sunday 1/8 at Pittsburgh.

Player availability for Sunday’s Week 17 game in Washington headlines the New Year’s Eve edition of Browns Nation news and notes.

Clowney Is Questionable For Sunday

Jadeveon Clowney‘s status for Sunday’s game is officially listed as questionable.

He missed the Week 16 game against New Orleans and has been in and out of practice this week with an illness.

Coach Stefanski has also confirmed that Clowney has not cleared the concussion protocol as of Friday afternoon.

#Browns Kevin Stefanski said that Jadeveon Clowney has not been completely cleared from concussion protocol, thus the questionable designation. — Fred Greetham (@FredGreetham9) December 30, 2022

He could be a game-time decision depending on how he progresses through the protocol before Sunday’s kickoff.

Bulking Up Should Be Offseason Priority For JOK

Second-year linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah has played in 25 career games through his two NFL seasons.

Last season, he played 14 games, and this season he played 11 before suffering a season-ending foot injury that may or may not require offseason surgery and extensive rehabilitation to fully heal.

In addition to dealing with his foot, linebackers coach Jason Tarver is tasking JOK with getting stronger and bigger so he can withstand a 17-game regular season.

#Browns LB coach Jason Tarver: JOK needs to spend offseason focusing on building body to handle 17 games.

Missed time with injuries over first two years. — Scott Petrak ct (@ScottPetrak) December 30, 2022

JOK weighs in at 221 pounds and measures 6’2″ tall.

He has 94 solo tackles through two seasons.

