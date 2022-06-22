Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Browns Nation News And Notes (6/22/22)

Browns Nation News And Notes (6/22/22)

By

A general view of FirstEnergy Stadium before the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers on January 03, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

 

It is Wednesday, June 22, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns were once again in the headlines yesterday with news that quarterback Deshaun Watson has settled 20 of his 24 outstanding civil suits.

Though the most high profile, this was not the only Browns-related news item of the day.

Here is the Wednesday edition of Browns Nation news and notes.

 

1. Browns Sign Linebacker Dakota Allen

The Browns signed linebacker Dakota Allen.

Allen, a seventh-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, was a free agent after spending most of the past three seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

He had a brief stint with the Oakland Raiders in 2019 also where he started in two games.

Allen’s biggest claim to fame could be his appearance on the Netflix series Last Chance U.

The premise of the show was to help collegiate players who dealt with personal issues.

Part of the program helped them get back on their feet by playing at a junior college before returning to Division I competition.

Allen is the eighth linebacker on the Browns’ current roster.

He joins Tony Fields II, Willie Harvey Jr., Silas Kelly, Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Jacob Phillips, Sione Takitaki, and Anthony Walker Jr.

 

2. Predicting Watson’s Potential Suspension

Legal analyst Amy Dash provides an interesting take on how Deshaun Watson’s suspension could be determined.

She believes each of the 24 cases will be evaluated separately.

The evidence will be weighed and when appropriate, a suspension period (defined by a number of games) per case will be determined.

Because the arbitrator selected by the NFL is a former judge, Dash thinks the evidence will be scrutinized very closely.

This means cases with not as much evidence or shortcomings in the evidence may not garner any suspension time.

Regardless of how this part of the process goes, we can expect the NFL Players Association to file an appeal.

As always stay tuned and Happy Wednesday Browns fans!

Recent News

Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on December 06, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Why Nick Chubb Could Be Key To The Browns’ 2022 Success
Cleveland Browns Offseason Workout
NFL World Reacts To Deshaun Watson News
Baker Mayfield #6 of the Cleveland Browns looks to pass against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the third quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium on January 03, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.
Are The Browns Holding On To Baker Mayfield For Too Long?

Reader Interactions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Why Nick Chubb Could Be Key To The Browns' 2022 Success

No more pages to load