Browns Nation News And Notes (6/22/22)

It is Wednesday, June 22, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns were once again in the headlines yesterday with news that quarterback Deshaun Watson has settled 20 of his 24 outstanding civil suits.

Though the most high profile, this was not the only Browns-related news item of the day.

Here is the Wednesday edition of Browns Nation news and notes.

1. Browns Sign Linebacker Dakota Allen

The Browns signed linebacker Dakota Allen.

The #Browns signed LB Dakota Allen from Texas Tech who has served stints with multiple NFL teams. You also might remember him from his time on the Netflix show "Last Chance U". — Baillie Burmaster (@bayburmTV) June 21, 2022

Allen, a seventh-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, was a free agent after spending most of the past three seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

He had a brief stint with the Oakland Raiders in 2019 also where he started in two games.

Allen’s biggest claim to fame could be his appearance on the Netflix series Last Chance U.

The premise of the show was to help collegiate players who dealt with personal issues.

Part of the program helped them get back on their feet by playing at a junior college before returning to Division I competition.

Allen is the eighth linebacker on the Browns’ current roster.

He joins Tony Fields II, Willie Harvey Jr., Silas Kelly, Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Jacob Phillips, Sione Takitaki, and Anthony Walker Jr.

2. Predicting Watson’s Potential Suspension

Legal analyst Amy Dash provides an interesting take on how Deshaun Watson’s suspension could be determined.

She believes each of the 24 cases will be evaluated separately.

The evidence will be weighed and when appropriate, a suspension period (defined by a number of games) per case will be determined.

Because the arbitrator selected by the NFL is a former judge, Dash thinks the evidence will be scrutinized very closely.

This means cases with not as much evidence or shortcomings in the evidence may not garner any suspension time.

“It’s usually six games on a first offense, per person. It’s really going to depend on how many people the arbitrator thinks are telling the truth.”@AmyDashTV on what kind of suspension #Browns QB Deshaun Watson may face via @MaggieandPerl. LISTEN: https://t.co/Q9mvNpplEP pic.twitter.com/sXELhjcQVH — Audacy Sports (@AudacySports) June 22, 2022

Regardless of how this part of the process goes, we can expect the NFL Players Association to file an appeal.

Important context of the situation to add: the #NFL threatened to throw the hammer down on #DeshaunWatson. However, the NFLPA also has a right to appeal for a reduced sentence, and they could win. More importantly, the overall punishment may upset some #Browns fans. Thread: https://t.co/GO9W1G2QpO — Eddie Kilroy (@eddiekilroyjr) June 21, 2022

As always stay tuned and Happy Wednesday Browns fans!