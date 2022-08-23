Browns Nation

Browns Nation News And Notes (8/23/22)

A general view of FirstEnergy Stadium before the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers on January 03, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

 

It is Tuesday, August 23, 2022: better known as roster cutdown day for the Cleveland Browns and all other NFL teams.

The deadline is 4:00 PM EDT to trim the roster from 85 to 80, but the Browns announced their cuts late Monday.

Those roster cuts are the top story in the Tuesday edition of Browns Nation news and notes.

 

1. Browns Cut Five Players

The roster is now at 80 after cutting the following players:

  1. Joseph Charlton, punter
  2. Luther Kirk IV, safety
  3. Wyatt Miller, tackle
  4. Parnell Motley, cornerback
  5. Marcus Santos-Silva, tight end

Santos-Silva was the college basketball standout at Texas Tech who was trying his hand at football as an undrafted free agent.

Many hoped he would make the team.

One other note regarding the roster reductions is that it is very likely with Joseph Charlton now cut that former Packer Corey Bojorquez will be the starting punter in 2022.

 

2. 19 Days To Kickoff

We are just the Bernie Kosar number of days until the Browns kick off the 2022 season at Carolina.

Kosar was part of the Kardiac Kids era, and one of the best modern era quarterbacks in franchise history.

It is still surprising that his number has not been retired and that currently, Josh Rosen is wearing it.

Speaking of Kosar, he has remained close to the Browns throughout the years and posted a picture today thanking one of his predecessors, Hall of Famer, and Browns legendary quarterback Otto Graham.

 

3. Final Preseason Game Is On Saturday

The Browns host the Chicago Bears on Saturday, and with it being the final preseason game, the question arises how much, if any, time will the starters play in this game.

It appears that we will see quarterback Jacoby Brissett, but Coach Stefanski has not yet communicated a snap or series count for Brissett against the Bears.

Happy Tuesday Browns fans!

