Deshaun Watson’s Preseason Status Remains In Flux

By

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns listens to questions during press conference after the Cleveland Browns mandatory minicamp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on June 14, 2022 in Berea, Ohio.
Former federal judge Sue Robinson recommended that Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson get a six-game suspension for his violation of the league’s personal conduct policy.

However, that verdict is still up in the air because the NFL appealed that judgment.

If the league wins its appeal, Watson might be facing an indefinite suspension of at least one season.

The final verdict is still up for investigation as Commissioner Roger Goodell appointed a third-party to address this matter.

But the suspension only applies to regular season games.

Therefore, it isn’t clear whether Watson can participate during preseason games because it wasn’t included in Robinson’s judgment.

ESPN’s Jeff Darlington shed light on this matter.

Darlington tweeted, “While there isn’t a hard-line rule in the personal conduct policy about preseason games for players suspended for the year, past precedent would suggest it would throw Friday into flux. Quite the 48 hours ahead, if the league does make a ruling before Friday.”

His previous posts suggest that Watson is cleared to play in the preseason based on Robinson’s judgment.

But as the league fights for an indefinite suspension, his participation in the Friday game will be part of the discussion.

Still, Watson’s situation is unique because players who got indefinite suspensions for betting or drug use cannot participate in the tune-up games.

However, the ruling for those who violated the player conduct policy is non-existent.

 

Watson’s Situation Hangs In The Balance

His participation in the preseason will be a hot topic as the league pursues its appeal.

In that case, it may take a while before a final verdict comes and it’s possible that the NFL will freeze his preseason appearance.

By that time, the preseason may be over and Watson will have lost his opportunity to take the field.

He would have to wait a bit longer before seeing action again.

