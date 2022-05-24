Fans React To The Latest Browns Roster Shakeup

The Cleveland Browns have been manipulating the 90-man roster for weeks.

Additions and subtractions are a frequent occurrence; however, the most recent changes were made at breakneck speed.

The players affected were quarterback Felix Harper and defensive back Reggie Robinson II.

Recall that the Browns were impressed by Wright’s tryout at rookie camp less than ten days ago and signed him.

Shortly thereafter, the team picked up Robinson off waivers; he subsequently failed the physical and was released again.

Yesterday the Browns announced that Wright has been released and Robinson was picked up for the second time.

Fans, of course, had interesting reactions to these abrupt changes.

Here is a sampling of those reactions.

Felix Harper

The Browns had a roster space available for Jadeveon Clowney so it was not necessary to cut Harper, but the Browns did it anyway.

Steven R. Walker used the infamous Homer Simpson GIF to illustrate Harper’s short stint with the Browns.

Felix Harper's stint with the Browns … pic.twitter.com/nQR195Ri6H — Steven R. Walker (@Steve_R_Walker) May 23, 2022

Harper has fans cheering him on and encouraging him to keep working toward his NFL dream despite this setback.

@Semi_Famous2 put the work in you got this!! — Wesley 🐶🤎💛💙 (@JamesJo92302903) May 23, 2022

This is just a blip. You've got a better Blessing on the way 🙏🏾 💪🏾👏🏾❤️🙌🏾 — Renee (@mslady7089) May 24, 2022

Harper is out of HBCU Alcorn State.

The left-handed quarterback has a lot of marketable skills including a quick release and good velocity so hopefully, he finds another team to continue his NFL journey.

There are still four quarterbacks remaining on the Browns roster with Baker Mayfield among them.

Twitter user NH believes this move promotes Mayfield to QB4.

Baker now moves up to 4th string — NH (@Buck_I_Nation) May 23, 2022

Reggie Robinson II

Robinson’s failed physical was the reason for his initial release.

#Browns have signed Reggie Robinson II again, he was cut by the team last week after a failed physical https://t.co/53OKpIL6IV pic.twitter.com/XKnZeUF4gQ — Brandon Little (@BrandonLittleFB) May 23, 2022

Twitter user Mrs. Love shared the reaction felt by many in a GIF from The Office.

Seems as though The Office GIFs are a universal reaction to this confusing turn of events.

Bella and Darby also shared one.

For Browns fans who wanted nonstop action in the 2022 offseason, the Browns have delivered.

If this is any indication, going from 90 to 53 in roster cuts by September will be a very interesting process.