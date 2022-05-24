Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Fans React To The Latest Browns Roster Shakeup

Fans React To The Latest Browns Roster Shakeup

By

Cleveland Browns fans in the stands during the game against the Chicago Bears at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 26, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

The Cleveland Browns have been manipulating the 90-man roster for weeks.

Additions and subtractions are a frequent occurrence; however, the most recent changes were made at breakneck speed.

The players affected were quarterback Felix Harper and defensive back Reggie Robinson II.

Recall that the Browns were impressed by Wright’s tryout at rookie camp less than ten days ago and signed him.

Shortly thereafter, the team picked up Robinson off waivers; he subsequently failed the physical and was released again.

Yesterday the Browns announced that Wright has been released and Robinson was picked up for the second time.

Fans, of course, had interesting reactions to these abrupt changes.

Here is a sampling of those reactions.

 

Felix Harper

The Browns had a roster space available for Jadeveon Clowney so it was not necessary to cut Harper, but the Browns did it anyway.

Steven R. Walker used the infamous Homer Simpson GIF to illustrate Harper’s short stint with the Browns.

Harper has fans cheering him on and encouraging him to keep working toward his NFL dream despite this setback.

Harper is out of HBCU Alcorn State.

The left-handed quarterback has a lot of marketable skills including a quick release and good velocity so hopefully, he finds another team to continue his NFL journey.

There are still four quarterbacks remaining on the Browns roster with Baker Mayfield among them.

Twitter user NH believes this move promotes Mayfield to QB4.

 

Reggie Robinson II

Robinson’s failed physical was the reason for his initial release.

Twitter user Mrs. Love shared the reaction felt by many in a GIF from The Office.

Seems as though The Office GIFs are a universal reaction to this confusing turn of events.

Bella and Darby also shared one.

For Browns fans who wanted nonstop action in the 2022 offseason, the Browns have delivered.

If this is any indication, going from 90 to 53 in roster cuts by September will be a very interesting process.

Recent News

browns fans holding up a defense sign
What Are Fair Expectations For The Browns Defense In 2022?
Cleveland Browns v Green Bay Packers
Fans React To Baker Mayfield Skipping OTAs
A general view of FirstEnergy Stadium before the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers on January 03, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.
Browns Nation News And Notes (5/24/22)

Reader Interactions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

What Are Fair Expectations For The Browns Defense In 2022?

No more pages to load