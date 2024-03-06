Insider Names 4 Potential WR Candidates For Browns

The Cleveland Browns have a glaring need at the wide receiver position.

The team doesn’t have that much money to spend and has several issues to address, so the top-tier names might be out of the question in the offseason.

Considering that, Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com shared four potential targets for the team (via MoreForYouCleveland).

Per the report, the Browns could target Curtis Samuel, Calvin Ridley, Mike Williams, and Hollywood Brown.

Per MKC, keep an eye on these 4 WRs for the #Browns: – Curtis Samuel

– Calvin Ridley

– Mike Williams

– Hollywood Brown pic.twitter.com/BPdq9B4WkU — MoreForYouCleveland (@MoreForYou_CLE) March 5, 2024

Samuel didn’t have the best year with the Washington Commanders, but he’s a speedster with solid route-running skills.

Also, to be fair, the Commanders’ offense as a whole was less than impressive.

Ridley has proven to be a reliable pass-catcher and a perennial big-play threat, and he didn’t miss a beat after his suspension.

However, he might also be the most sought-after second-tier wide receiver on the market.

Williams seems like a natural fit, as his connection with Deshaun Watson in college was second to none.

On the down side, he comes with plenty of baggage as an injury-prone player.

Last but not least, Brown has failed to live up to the expectations, but the talent is most definitely there.

All things considered, he could be the most feasible target, especially if the Arizona Cardinals get Marvin Harrison Jr. in the first round.

Whatever the case, it’s evident that this team needs more depth behind Amari Cooper and Elijah Moore, especially with them looking to make the most of Deshaun Watson’s contract once and for all.