Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Insider Names 4 Potential WR Candidates For Browns

Insider Names 4 Potential WR Candidates For Browns

By

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns have a glaring need at the wide receiver position.

The team doesn’t have that much money to spend and has several issues to address, so the top-tier names might be out of the question in the offseason.

Considering that, Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com shared four potential targets for the team (via MoreForYouCleveland).

Per the report, the Browns could target Curtis Samuel, Calvin Ridley, Mike Williams, and Hollywood Brown.

Samuel didn’t have the best year with the Washington Commanders, but he’s a speedster with solid route-running skills.

Also, to be fair, the Commanders’ offense as a whole was less than impressive.

Ridley has proven to be a reliable pass-catcher and a perennial big-play threat, and he didn’t miss a beat after his suspension.

However, he might also be the most sought-after second-tier wide receiver on the market.

Williams seems like a natural fit, as his connection with Deshaun Watson in college was second to none.

On the down side, he comes with plenty of baggage as an injury-prone player.

Last but not least, Brown has failed to live up to the expectations, but the talent is most definitely there.

All things considered, he could be the most feasible target, especially if the Arizona Cardinals get Marvin Harrison Jr. in the first round.

Whatever the case, it’s evident that this team needs more depth behind Amari Cooper and Elijah Moore, especially with them looking to make the most of Deshaun Watson’s contract once and for all.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Ernesto Cova
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

More Cleveland Browns News

A #16 decal on the back of the Kansas City Chiefs helmet pays tribute to Hall of Fame quarterback Len Dawson, who died this week at the age of 87. The Green Bay Packers play the Kansas City Chiefs in the third preseason game at Arrowhead Stadium on August 25, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Analyst Says Browns Should Inquire About Star Chiefs Defender

24 mins ago

Defensive Coordinator Jim Schwartz of the Cleveland Browns looks on during the first half in the game against the Tennessee Titans at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Analyst Links Elite Defender To The Browns

2 hours ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski

Analyst Names 3 Veteran WRs That 'Make Sense' For The Browns

3 hours ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Analyst Names The Best Backup QB Option For The Browns

3 hours ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - DECEMBER 28: Deshaun Watson #4 looks on prior to playing the New York Jets at Cleveland Browns Stadium on December 28, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Legend Makes Strong Statement About Deshaun Watson

6 hours ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco

Joe Flacco's Agent Reveals QB's Preference This Offseason

7 hours ago

Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry

Analyst Details Browns' Biggest Needs In Free Agency

7 hours ago

Cleveland Browns stadium

Browns Reporter Reveals Most Likely Free Agent To Return This Offseason

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson

Analyst Explains How Deshaun Watson Can Change The Narrative

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns co-owner Jimmy Haslam talks with General Manager Andrew Berry during the fourth quarter of a preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 21, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Eagles defeated the Browns 21-20.

Mock Draft From The Athletic Sees Browns Targeting Top Need

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski

Kevin Stefanski Details How His 40-Yard Dash Would Go

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Insider Names 3 DL Browns Could Target This Offseason

1 day ago

Los Angeles Chargers helmet on the sidelines prior to the start of the NFL preseason game the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on August 08, 2019 in Glendale, Arizona.

Analyst Links Browns With Chargers WR

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns NFL Draft

ESPN Mock Draft Has Browns Taking A WR At No. 54

1 day ago

Chicago Bears QB Justin Fields

Browns Mentioned As Potential Landing Spot For Notable QB

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns WR Braylon Edwards

Former Browns WR Recently Made A Heroic Decision To Help Save An Elderly Man

2 days ago

Kansas City Chiefs defender Chris Jones

Tony Grossi Links 2 Star Defenders To The Browns

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns offensive lineman Dawand Jones

John Greco Details Potential Issues Of Dawand Jones Changing His Position

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb

Former NFL Doctor Has Concerning Prediction About Nick Chubb

2 days ago

Arizona Cardinals WR Marquise Brown

Reporter Names 2 WR Options 'To Keep An Eye On' For The Browns

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns GM Andrew Berry

Andrew Berry Discusses Free Agency Approach This Year

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns defender Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah

2 Browns Defenders Featured in Latest PFF List

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco

Fans Have Questions About Browns 2023-24 Squad Picture

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Browns Legend Recalls Impressive Stretch Against Opposite QBs

3 days ago

Analyst Says Browns Should Inquire About Star Chiefs Defender

No more pages to load