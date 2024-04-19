Insider Predicts Dorian Thompson-Robinson’s Future With Browns

Very little has been said about Cleveland Browns backup quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson’s condition after fans last saw the player being helped off the field late last season.

Since suffering the hip injury that sent him to the Injured Reserve list, Thompson-Robinson has been out of the spotlight the past four months.

Now, one Browns insider is providing the reason why Cleveland’s coaching staff has been silent about the second-year quarterback.

ESPN Cleveland shared “The Daily Grossi” podcast on Twitter Friday, with a video that shows insider Tony Grossi explaining that he believes Dorian Thompson-Robinson will be cut before the regular season begins in September.

New 'Daily Grossi' is LIVE with @TonyGrossi playing some "Fact or Fiction:" – Will this be Chubb's last year with Browns?

– Will Stefanski call plays?

– Will the Browns actually pick at 54? WATCH: https://t.co/KUX5NjIhPM pic.twitter.com/N50qmFSCzS — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) April 19, 2024

Starting at the 2:30 mark of the video, Grossi was asked if Thompson-Robinson would be on the Week 1 roster.

Grossi said it was not likely as the Browns signed quarterback Tyler Huntley during the offseason in an effort to replace Thompson-Robinson.

The insider admitted that Huntley’s addition was obvious to the coaching staff, even if the fans and media had not yet clued into Cleveland’s motives.

Grossi noted that Thompson-Robinson’s lack of medical updates or rehab progress is another reason the quarterback will be cut from the squad, especially as questions loom about the second-year signal-caller’s health.

Finally, Grossi noted the gap in ability and knowledge between Thompson-Robinson and Huntley – a player entering his fifth year in the NFL.

Last season, Thompson-Robinson was 1-2 as a rookie starting quarterback for the Browns and played in eight games total.

Huntley singed with the Baltimore Ravens as an undrafted rookie in 2020 and spent his first four NFL seasons with the rival AFC North squad.

