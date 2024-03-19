PFF Projects Browns To Focus On Skill Position With Second-Round Pick

When the NFL offseason began, the general feeling among the media was that the Cleveland Browns needed to add a veteran receiver.

They did so on March 13 by trading for former Denver Bronco Jerry Jeudy.

Before even playing a down in Cleveland, Jeudy signed a three-year extension with the team on Tuesday.

However, according to the analysts at Pro Football Focus (PFF), the Browns aren’t through addressing their receiver room.

In PFF writer Trevor Sikkema’s latest mock draft, he has the Browns taking University of Michigan pass-catcher Roman Wilson with their second-round pick.

Wilson was a member of the Wolverines since 2020 after a stellar career at Saint Louis High School in Honolulu.

During his freshman year, the four-star recruit caught nine passes in the COVID-shortened season.

He then increased his total to 25 receptions for 420 yards and three touchdowns in 2021 followed by 25 more catches for 376 yards and six total touchdowns in 2022.

The 2023 Michigan squad had a special season when the program went 15-0 (the most victories in team history) and defeated the University of Washington for the national championship.

Wilson did his part by catching 48 passes for 789 yards and 12 scores, all career-bests, and was voted second-team All-Big Ten.

In the title game, Wilson snagged three passes for 54 yards.

If Cleveland were to draft Wilson, he would join a receiver group that currently includes Jeudy, Amari Cooper, Elijah Moore, Cedric Tillman, David Bell, and Michael Woods.