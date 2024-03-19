Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / PFF Projects Browns To Focus On Skill Position With Second-Round Pick

PFF Projects Browns To Focus On Skill Position With Second-Round Pick

By

Cleveland Browns NFL Draft
(Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

 

When the NFL offseason began, the general feeling among the media was that the Cleveland Browns needed to add a veteran receiver.

They did so on March 13 by trading for former Denver Bronco Jerry Jeudy.

Before even playing a down in Cleveland, Jeudy signed a three-year extension with the team on Tuesday.

However, according to the analysts at Pro Football Focus (PFF), the Browns aren’t through addressing their receiver room.

In PFF writer Trevor Sikkema’s latest mock draft, he has the Browns taking University of Michigan pass-catcher Roman Wilson with their second-round pick.

Wilson was a member of the Wolverines since 2020 after a stellar career at Saint Louis High School in Honolulu.

During his freshman year, the four-star recruit caught nine passes in the COVID-shortened season.

He then increased his total to 25 receptions for 420 yards and three touchdowns in 2021 followed by 25 more catches for 376 yards and six total touchdowns in 2022.

The 2023 Michigan squad had a special season when the program went 15-0 (the most victories in team history) and defeated the University of Washington for the national championship.

Wilson did his part by catching 48 passes for 789 yards and 12 scores, all career-bests, and was voted second-team All-Big Ten.

In the title game, Wilson snagged three passes for 54 yards.

If Cleveland were to draft Wilson, he would join a receiver group that currently includes Jeudy, Amari Cooper, Elijah Moore, Cedric Tillman, David Bell, and Michael Woods.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Ben Donahue
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Ben Donahue
Contributor at Browns Nation
Over 25 years of experience in sports including coach, athletic director, game day operations, media relations, football operations, and scout. Ben currently [...]

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

More Cleveland Browns News

The helmet of Christian Yount #57 of the Cleveland Browns sits on the turf before the start of the Browns and Baltimore Ravens game at M&T Bank Stadium on December 24, 2011 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Browns Decide To Retain Key Special Teams Player

7 hours ago

Jerry Jeudy #10 of the Denver Broncos warms up prior to a game against the Green Bay Packers at Empower Field At Mile High on October 22, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

Browns Make A Decision On Jerry Jeudy's Future

8 hours ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Analyst Claims Browns May Not Have Faith In 1 QB

12 hours ago

Cleveland Browns WR Jerry Jeudy

Reporter Notes New Browns Addition Could Have 'Much Bigger Role' in 2025

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns TE David Njoku

David Njoku Announces Special Offseason Event

1 day ago

Free-Agent pass rusher Aaron Lynch

Notable Defender Reportedly Had 'Positive Workout' With Browns

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns pass rusher Za'Darius Smith

Bleacher Report Gives Notable Honor To Browns Pass-Rushing Unit

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson

Deshaun Watson Has A Message About New QB Joining The Steelers

2 days ago

Pittsburgh Steelers QB Justin Fields

Stats Show New Steelers QB Has Struggled Against The Browns

2 days ago

New York Giants offensive lineman Justin Pugh

Giants Veteran Makes Strong Projection About The Browns

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski

Browns Could End 36-Year Streak In 2024 Season

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns WR Jerry Jeudy

Video Shows Jerry Jeudy Enjoying His New Browns Threads

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns defender Quinton Jefferson

Insider Explains How Browns Beat 1 Team To Sign New DT

3 days ago

Former Los Angeles Rams DT Aaron Donald

Browns Defender Sends A Bold Message About Aaron Donald

3 days ago

Pittsburgh Steelers QB Justin Fields

Browns Legend Reacts To Recent Steelers Trade

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns linebacker Jordan Hicks

Jordan Hicks Sends A Message Upon Browns Arrival

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry walks the field before the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on October 22, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Browns Insider Hints At More Moves By The Front Office

3 days ago

Jordan Hicks #58 of the Minnesota Vikings reacts against the Carolina Panthers during the fourth quarter at Bank of America Stadium on October 01, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Jordan Hicks Credits 1 Coach For Browns Signing

3 days ago

Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel runs on the field before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Nissan Stadium on January 07, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Insider Breaks Down The Browns' Mike Vrabel Addition

3 days ago

Jerry Jeudy #10 of the Denver Broncos warms up prior to a game against the Cleveland Browns at Empower Field At Mile High on November 26, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

Jerry Jeudy Is Glad Browns Ignored Criticism From Former Player

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski

Analyst Praises 'Confident' Move By Kevin Stefanski

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson

Deshaun Watson Makes Super Bowl Claim About Browns

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns WR Jerry Jeudy

Jerry Jeudy Is Already Helping The Browns Get Better

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns coach Mike Vrabel

Browns Hire Former NFL Head Coach For Special Role

4 days ago

Browns Decide To Retain Key Special Teams Player

No more pages to load