Myles Garrett Comments On Chatter To Fire Joe Woods

The Cleveland Browns are apparently on their way to missing the playoffs again, as they hold a 5-8 record going into their Week 15 matchup with the Baltimore Ravens.

Despite the presence of stars such as pass rusher Myles Garrett and cornerback Denzel Ward, the Browns’ defense has been a huge disappointment this season.

It ranks just 18th in passing touchdowns allowed, 22nd in rushing yards allowed and 27th in points allowed, which has led more and more fans to call for defensive coordinator Joe Woods to be fired.

Garrett, however, doesn’t seem to care about such chatter, as he put it on himself and his teammates to get the job done on the field.

Myles Garrett was asked about the “Fire Joe Woods” chatter. pic.twitter.com/4e5rkwyhWd — Hayden Grove (@H_Grove) December 15, 2022

Garrett is putting together yet another Pro Bowl and All-Pro First Team-caliber season with 12.0 sacks, 14 tackles for loss and 19 quarterback hits through 12 games.

He may very well lose the Defensive Player of the Year competition to the San Francisco 49ers’ Nick Bosa, but Cleveland’s defensive woes certainly aren’t his fault.

The Browns Could Use A Couple More Pieces

Cleveland’s defensive tackles have been woefully lackluster this season, and opponents have taken advantage by running the football down its throat time and time again.

The team has given up over 190 rushing yards three times this season, including a whopping 238 to the Los Angeles Chargers, a team that is towards the bottom of the NFL in run game production.

If the Browns end up giving Woods another chance in 2023, they need to give him a few more viable pieces to work with so that he can coalesce them into a winning defensive unit.