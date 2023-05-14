New Browns WR Makes Appearance At Guardians Game

The Cleveland Browns have made plenty of changes to their roster this offseason.

One of the big moves they made was acquiring wide receiver Elijah Moore from the New York Jets.

The Browns needed another impact pass catcher, which is precisely what Moore will bring.

Moore did not waste time introducing himself to Cleveland fans.

According to Brad Stainbrook, Moore threw out the first pitch at the Guardians game on Sunday.

He did so with his mother as a part of a Mother’s Day celebration.

#Browns WR Elijah Moore with his mother throwing out the first pitch at the Guardians game on Mothers Day. @ESPNCleveland pic.twitter.com/RDTj7nbwGT — Brad Stainbrook (@StainbrookNFL) May 14, 2023

Ceremonial first pitches have become a big part of the MLB.

Many athletes and celebrities have been granted the opportunity to do so.

Moore should be able to make a major impact on the Browns next season.

He is a smaller wide receiver that can dominate from the slot.

Also, he should fit in quite nicely with Amari Cooper on the outside.

The Browns are doing all they can to build a strong roster around Deshaun Watson.

With the contract they gave him, Watson must be a success in Cleveland.

The 2023 season will be the first one where Watson has a full offseason to prepare himself.

Last year he was suspended for the first 11 games and looked very rusty once he was able to play.

All the pressure will be on Watson this year to show that he can return to Pro Bowl form.

If he can, the Browns should feel good about their chances to return to the playoffs for the first time since 2020.