Some Fans Asking Haslams To Sell The Browns

By

Cleveland Browns owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam watch drills during the Cleveland Browns Training Camp on July 25, 2019, at the at the Cleveland Browns Training Facility in Berea, Ohio.
(Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire)

 

Cleveland Browns fans have thick skin.

It is a tumultuous ride being a Browns fan, and they have been through so many things other cities’ fanbases cannot imagine.

After all, the Browns’ former owner Art Modell moved the team to a different city in the same division.

They continue to believe and hope better days are ahead and had some glimpses of success most recently in 2020.

Since March 18, the fans have been torn by the team’s decision to trade for quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Watson has not been found guilty of any criminal conduct but to date, 24 civil suits are pending against him with more suits expected to be filed in the coming days.

Though we do not yet know how this will all turn out, fans have some ideas if things continue to sour.

They suggest that the Haslams sell the Browns.

 

What Fans Are Saying

One fan wrote an editorial for Cleveland.com.

Jim Ack is a lifelong Browns fan who is 62 years old.

He lives in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Here is what he said about the Haslams’ recent decision to trade for Watson.

“You have made the biggest economic and future-crushing blunder in the history of professional sports, and contributed to the degradation of countless women. Not only was the Deshaun Watson trade the worst business decision in sports history, but it also alienated sports fans globally, and disrespected half the entire population.”

Ack concluded by writing:

“You’ve made Art Modell look good by comparison. You’ve made the Browns a pariah. It’s time for you to sell the team, to salvage whatever remote chance there may be for it to be respected once again.”

Jason Lisko echoes Ack’s sentiment about the Haslams selling on Twitter.

Tanner Stiller and Aaron said the same thing.

Brian Davis believes more prominent community leaders and other media people should be speaking out as Ack has.

 

Other Fans Disagree

It is important to note this is just one segment of the fanbase that shares this strong opinion.

There are other fans who either do not have a problem with Watson being on the team or believe that the legal process should play out before anyone jumps to what could be false conclusions.

“Innocent until proven guilty” is what Bryce 94 wrote on Twitter.

 

Conclusion

Perhaps one thing fans can agree about is that one way or another, this situation needs to be resolved so that the team can focus on the 2022 season.

Mandatory minicamp opens on June 14, and training camp will start in late July.

The other 31 teams are focusing on their 2022 rosters and how to get better between now and September.

The Browns are living in this cloud of uncertainty not knowing if they will even have their QB1 on Week 1.

One player’s off-the-field issues are overshadowing what appears to be a very talented and competitive roster.

At some point, the team needs resolution and to focus purely on football.

Browns Nation News And Notes (6/14/22)

