Would Ndamukong Suh Be A Good Signing For The Browns?

The Cleveland Browns are going to need the best defense they can get in 2022 to win games early.

While the team has stars like Denzel Ward, Jadeveon Clowney, and Myles Garrett, they could use one more star.

That defensive star that could help them in 2022 is defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh.

However, some might think he’s getting too old to play on defense, leading to people doubting him.

But he still poses a threat, which is why the Browns should sign him to a contract.

So what’s the case for signing him to a contract in 2022?

Suh Can Still Get To The Quarterback, Making Him A Threat The Browns Need

Suh had back-to-back six sack seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Suh is a free agent this spring at age 35. Still playing at a high level — six sacks in each of last two years, matching his most since 2014. https://t.co/tUJcRDEv83 — Greg Auman (@gregauman) January 25, 2022

With his ability to get to the quarterback, it could take the focus off both Clowney and Garrett.

If the offense were to make that mistake, both Browns defensive stars will make their opponent pay.

If defenses put too much planning into the current Browns defensive threats, it leaves the door open for Suh.

Having him on the roster would give the Browns three threats on the front seven of the defense.

However, some fans might not look at what Suh brings to the table when asking for an elite defensive tackle.

They might want someone who’s gotten a bunch of sacks over the last two seasons.

But most tackles don’t get large numbers of sacks, as tackles face the hardest job of getting to a quarterback.

So his value is how he can disrupt an offensive line, and not necessary getting sacks.

However, it might come down to something else to make him worth signing.

The Price Needs To Be Right For Browns To Get Suh

With the Browns not having the luxury of cap space to spend a lot of money, the price needs to be low on Suh.

Suh made plenty of money with his past contracts with teams like the Miami Dolphins, giving him $60 million in guaranteed money.

Per @mortreport: Barring breakdown in formal contract negotiations, Ndamukong Suh will sign with Dolphins. Deal around $114M, $60M gtd. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 8, 2015

The Browns couldn’t afford that kind of contract with Suh at his current age.

However, if he’s willing to take less money, like around $5 million a year, he’d be that player to help the Browns defense in 2022.

But will Suh be willing to take a low contract to play with the Browns?

He might if he wants to get in with a defense that’s hungry to show how good they are in 2022.

While age could help lower the price, his health could also lower it as well.

Suh Played 2021 With An Injury

Even though he didn’t miss a game in 2021, he was playing with a PCL injury.

Ndamukong Suh reveals he played with a torn PCL (posterior cruciate ligament) last year. It runs along the back of your knee and keeps the tibia (shin) from moving backward. They only make up about 20% of all knee injuries. https://t.co/Hs16U4GqhM — JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) March 11, 2022

Even with that injury, he still had six sacks.

While he didn’t have as many tackles, he still did well while having that injury.

That injury might mean he comes at a cheaper price, but it also shows how he can play through a serious injury.

With a tough player like that, the Browns would be lucky to get him and at a value price in 2022.