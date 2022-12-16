2 Free Agents The Browns Should Try To Acquire This Offseason

The Cleveland Browns may not make the playoffs this season, but they have some definite hope for 2023 and beyond.

For the first time in decades, they have a legitimate franchise quarterback in Deshaun Watson, not to mention arguably the best running back in the NFL in Nick Chubb, a star wide receiver in Amari Cooper and a number of studs on defense.

But this season has shown that the team still has some real holes to fill, and the best way to fill them could be via free agency this spring.

These two free agents could make a significant difference and make the Browns a very competitive team next season.

Daron Payne

This seems like a lofty signing, but the Browns need to aim high if they are to finish high and succeed wildly like they never have before.

The 25-year-old defensive tackle had some modest production in his first few years, but this year he has registered 8.5 sacks, five passes defended, 15 tackles for loss and 16 quarterback hits for the Washington Commanders.

The Browns’ biggest problem is defense, particularly rushing defense, and adding Payne would go a long way in improving that weakness.

Samson Ebukam

The Browns and their fans were very pleased when defensive end Jadeveon Clowney signed a one-year deal to remain with the team, but there is a feeling this will be his last season in Cleveland.

If that is so, the team will need someone opposite Myles Garrett on the front seven to bolster its pass-rushing attack.

Samson, as a member of the San Francisco 49ers, has contributed to the NFL’s best defense with 3.5 sacks, six tackles for loss and eight quarterback hits this season through Week 14.

After four seasons as an outside linebacker for the Los Angeles Rams, Ebukam has adjusted quite well to his new role as a defensive end in San Francisco for the last two years.