Browns Nation News And Notes (11/9/22)

 (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

It is Wednesday, November 9, 2022, also known as the day after Election Day, and the Cleveland Browns continue to busy themselves in preparation for a trip south to face the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, November 13 at 1:00 PM EST.

Here is the Wednesday edition of Browns Nation news and notes.

 

1. WR Cyril Grayson Signed To Practice Squad

The Browns signed wide receiver Cyril Grayson to the practice squad on Tuesday.

Grayson is a speedy 2017 UDFA out of LSU.

He was clocked at 4.33 in the 40.

Grayson was with Tampa Bay for the 2019-2021 seasons.

He has a game-winning touchdown catch from Tom Brady on his personal highlight reel.

Grayson’s story is interesting.

He was on scholarship to run track at LSU but ultimately gave it up to train to play football.

Though never playing at LSU and an unsuccessful Canadian Football League tryout, he participated in LSU’s Pro Day in 2017 and was signed to the Seattle Seahawks practice squad.

That was the beginning of seven practice squad stints from 2017-2019 (two with the Seahawks) that ultimately led him to Tampa Bay.

 

2. CB Herb Miller Released

The Browns released cornerback Herb Miller a 2019 UDFA out of Florida Atlantic.

Miller has been bouncing around between the team’s practice squad and active roster all season.

He appeared in four games in 2022.

Miller also spent time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and was part of the active roster that won the 2021 Super Bowl Championship.

Happy Wednesday Browns fans!

Keep an eye out for the first official practice/injury report since the bye which is due out later today.

  1. Violet Waldrip says

    Our adopted son Deshaun Watson is ready to get on the field & show what he can do! Pray his teammates & fans will love him like we do when he’s back in the game!!! Thanks to Jim & Dee Haslem for giving him this opportunity. See you all in Cleveland❤️

