Analyst Details How Jerry Jeudy Can Thrive With Browns

By

Cleveland Browns WR Jerry Jeudy
Jerry Jeudy (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns needed a wide receiver, and they thought outside of the box to solve that issue.

Instead of spending big bucks on free agency or making a big trade in the NFL Draft, they went after a guy who has underperformed and could be had at a discount.

Jerry Jeudy could end up being as good as advertised if they play their cards right, and the talent is most definitely there.

Recently, NFL analyst Greg Cosell talked about his upside and how the Browns may have struck gold with him (via Ross Tucker Podcast on Twitter).

Recently talking on the “Ross Tucker Football Podcast”, he stated that he hasn’t had an ideal quarterback situation in his career. and while that’s also a concern in Cleveland with Deshaun Watson—who has barely played in three years—he could still be rescued there.

He stated that, while he’s not an explosive player, he’s a great route-runner who knows how to get open, adding that he’s always been a big fan of his tape.

Cosell also thinks that Jeudy could become a 1B or No. 2 kind of option in the passing game, although he’s a little concerned about his thin frame and injury-proneness.

Truth be told, Jeudy was a first-round pick not long ago, and he’s still quite young, so there’s no reason to think he can’t become a star in this league.

Still, there are some major red flags, and it seems like this will be one of those situations in which it’ll be up to the player to decide whether he wants it badly enough or not.

Ernesto Cova
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

