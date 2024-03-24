Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Notable Recent Mock Draft Has Browns Picking A Defender At No. 54

Notable Recent Mock Draft Has Browns Picking A Defender At No. 54

By

Former Ohio State DT Mike Hall Jr.
Mike Hall Jr. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns haven’t been very busy in the NFL Draft for a while now.

The big trade for quarterback Deshaun Watson trade in 2022 was quite costly not only because of the $230 million the Browns gave him, but also because of all the draft capital it took to get the job done.

Finally, this will be the last year the Browns are in this predicament, and—barring a big trade—they won’t be on the clock until the second round, more specifically at pick No. 54.

With that in mind, in The Athletic’s latest mock draft, Browns beat reporter Zac Jackson has Cleveland picking defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. out of Ohio State with their top selection this year (via The Athletic NFL on Twitter).

He stated that he could still see Browns general manager Andrew Berry moving on from this pick because they only have five selections, and their Day 3 pick doesn’t come until the fifth round.

But even if they do, Hall should be a name to keep an eye on and someone who makes perfect sense for this organization.

Jackson argues that Hall not only grew up just 10 minutes south of Cleveland Browns Stadium, but he’s also an upfield defensive tackle who won’t turn 21 until June.

He adds that the Browns could use help at multiple positions, but defensive tackle is one they could definitely revamp with some youth.

Of course, this makes plenty of sense, as the team was reportedly in the defensive tackle market earlier in the offseason.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Ernesto Cova
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

More Cleveland Browns News

Cleveland Browns helmet

Former Browns Player Raises Important Question About Cleveland's 2024 Roster

30 mins ago

Cleveland Browns WR Jerry Jeudy

Denver Media Takes Issue With Jerry Jeudy's Extension

46 mins ago

Former Cleveland Browns QB Johnny Manziel

Johnny Manziel Drawing Interest To Play In Notable League

1 hour ago

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski during a tv interview prior to the final preseason NFL game between the Cleveland Browns and the Atlanta Falcons on August 29, 2021 at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

Insider Details Where Things Stand With Kevin Stefanski Extension

5 hours ago

Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku

David Njoku Praises 1 Deshaun Watson Performance From Last Season

5 hours ago

cleveland browns helmet

Browns Legend Sends Big Message To The Fans

5 hours ago

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 26: Head coach Mike Vrabel of the Tennessee Titans looks on prior to a game against the Carolina Panthers at Nissan Stadium on November 26, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Josh Cribbs Questions Mike Vrabel’s Impact On Browns

1 day ago

DENVER, COLORADO - NOVEMBER 26: Joe Flacco of the Cleveland Browns looks on in the fourth quarter of the game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field At Mile High on November 26, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

Browns Send Message To Joe Flacco

1 day ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 24: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns warms up before the game against the Tennessee Titans at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio

Deshaun Watson Gets Honest About Social Media Negativity

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns RB D'Onta Foreman

New Browns RB Sends A Message To The Fans

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns GM Andrew Berry

Andrew Berry Draws Inspiration From Top NFL GM

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco

Joe Flacco Shares True Feelings About Leaving The Browns

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Browns Sit Atop 2024 NFL Financial List

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson

Analyst Says Browns Have The ‘Most Under-Told Story’ Of The Offseason

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco

Browns Fans Showed Up At Notable Joe Flacco Event

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns QB Jameis Winston

Video Shows Jameis Winston Already Taking Snaps For The Browns

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns RB D'Onta Foreman

Browns Add More RB Depth With Latest Free-Agent Signing

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns WR Jerry Jeudy

Analyst Details Potential Issues If New Browns WR Fails In 2024

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns QB Jameis Winston

Jameis Winston Sends First Message As A Member Of The Browns

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns NFL Draft

PFF Projects Browns To Focus On Skill Position With Second-Round Pick

5 days ago

The helmet of Christian Yount #57 of the Cleveland Browns sits on the turf before the start of the Browns and Baltimore Ravens game at M&T Bank Stadium on December 24, 2011 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Browns Decide To Retain Key Special Teams Player

5 days ago

Jerry Jeudy #10 of the Denver Broncos warms up prior to a game against the Green Bay Packers at Empower Field At Mile High on October 22, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

Browns Make A Decision On Jerry Jeudy's Future

5 days ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Analyst Claims Browns May Not Have Faith In 1 QB

5 days ago

Cleveland Browns WR Jerry Jeudy

Reporter Notes New Browns Addition Could Have 'Much Bigger Role' in 2025

6 days ago

Former Browns Player Raises Important Question About Cleveland's 2024 Roster

No more pages to load