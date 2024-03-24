Notable Recent Mock Draft Has Browns Picking A Defender At No. 54

The Cleveland Browns haven’t been very busy in the NFL Draft for a while now.

The big trade for quarterback Deshaun Watson trade in 2022 was quite costly not only because of the $230 million the Browns gave him, but also because of all the draft capital it took to get the job done.

Finally, this will be the last year the Browns are in this predicament, and—barring a big trade—they won’t be on the clock until the second round, more specifically at pick No. 54.

With that in mind, in The Athletic’s latest mock draft, Browns beat reporter Zac Jackson has Cleveland picking defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. out of Ohio State with their top selection this year (via The Athletic NFL on Twitter).

NFL beat writer mock draft 2.0: Vikings, Broncos trade up into top 10 to grab QBs ⤵️https://t.co/QAoGiXoBv6 — The Athletic NFL (@TheAthleticNFL) March 21, 2024

He stated that he could still see Browns general manager Andrew Berry moving on from this pick because they only have five selections, and their Day 3 pick doesn’t come until the fifth round.

But even if they do, Hall should be a name to keep an eye on and someone who makes perfect sense for this organization.

Jackson argues that Hall not only grew up just 10 minutes south of Cleveland Browns Stadium, but he’s also an upfield defensive tackle who won’t turn 21 until June.

He adds that the Browns could use help at multiple positions, but defensive tackle is one they could definitely revamp with some youth.

Of course, this makes plenty of sense, as the team was reportedly in the defensive tackle market earlier in the offseason.