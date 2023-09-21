Analyst Notes Jim Schwartz’s Impact On Browns Defense

Cleveland Browns defensive players have raved about their new coordinator, Jim Schwartz.

They keep sharing praises about the impact he’s had on their scheme.

Schwartz is maximizing the talent he has by constantly confusing opposing offenses with their points of attack.

That vicious bite on the defensive end allowed the Browns to stay in contention during their first two games in the 2023 NFL season.

Pro Football Focus’ Sam Monson added an interesting tidbit about Schwartz’s unit through two games.

“The average depth of tackle in the run game for Browns LBs this season is…the line of scrimmage. Best in the NFL by over 2 yards. Jim Schwartz has that D flying to the ball!”

Browns linebackers Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Tony Fields II, Anthony Walker Jr., Mohamoud Diabate, Sione Takitaki, and Matthew Adams are not giving up too many yards on the ground.

Schwartz has done a tremendous job putting them in a position to succeed in the larger scheme of their defense.

That’s why the Browns ranked third (tied with the Tennessee Titans and San Francisco 49ers) in rushing yards allowed per game (65) after Week 2.

Their pass defense is also humming, for they are tied for second-best in passing yards allowed per game (133.5).

Credit goes to their defensive secondary led by Denzel Ward, Grant Delpit, and Greg Newsome II.

Of course, the Browns’ tenacious defensive line gives opposing quarterbacks little time to execute their throws.

Schwartz has magnificently blended Myles Garrett’s capabilities with Dalvin Tomlinson, Za’Darius Smith, Ogbo Okoronkwo, and Jordan Elliott.

With how things are going, the long-time mentor might be in for an enjoyable ride on his second tour of duty with the Browns.