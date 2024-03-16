Browns Nation

Analyst Praises ‘Confident’ Move By Kevin Stefanski

By

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski
Kevin Stefanski (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

Following a big trade that got them the number two receiver they’ve been craving and several big signings and re-signings, the Cleveland Browns made even more waves in the NFL.

They went out and signed one of the top head coaches in the game, but not to replace reigning Coach of the Year Kevin Stefanski.

Instead, former Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel is coming to Cleveland as a coaching and personnel consultant rather than an on-field coach.

In addition to it being a great addition for the Browns, it’s also a bold and confident move by Stefanski.

Analyst Evan Cohen had nothing but praise for Stefanski, noting the type of confidence needed to make such a move.

“Give Stefanski credit, this is a confident coach bc Vrabel could replace anyone outside of Andy Reid and Mike Tomlin at any point,” Cohen tweeted.

Vrabel, an Ohio State legend and native of Akron, Ohio, was one of the best head coaches from 2019 to 2021, when he led the Titans to the playoffs for three consecutive years.

He even won Coach of the Year in 2021 after carrying the Titans to a 12-5 record and their third straight playoff appearance.

However, after the Cincinnati Bengals knocked Vrabel and the Titans out of the Divisional round, it’s been all downhill for them.

They finished the 2023 season in last place in the AFC South with a 6-11 record, and the Titans decided it was time to move on.

Even though Vrabel’s track record hasn’t been stellar the last two years, he’s still considered an elite head coach.

Therefore, the fact that Stefanski was eager to bring in someone who could potentially replace him if he starts to struggle is certainly a bold move.

It shows that Stefanski is confident in his ability to continue leading the Browns and keep them on an upward trajectory.

Jalin Coblentz
