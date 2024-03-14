Browns Add Versatile Player From The Panthers

The Cleveland Browns added a versatile weapon to their roster.

With former fourth-round pick TE Harrison Bryant leaving to join the Las Vegas Raiders, they needed someone to add more depth behind David Njoku.

With that in mind, they’ve turned to a former Carolina Panthers player.

According to a report by Mike Kaye of The Charlotte Observer, the Browns have signed tight end/full back Giovanni Ricci (via Mike Kaye on Twitter).

Ricci was going to become a restricted free agent, but the Panthers and new head coach Dave Canales chose not to tender his contract.

An undrafted free agent out of Western Michigan in 2020, he spent his entire season on the practice squad.

Then, he climbed the ladder with his impressive performance on special teams, as well as his ability to line up both as a tight end and a fullback.

He was a main guy for the special teams unit in Carolina since making the 53-man roster in 2021, but he hasn’t found much of a stride on offense, especially last season.

Throughout the course of his career, he’s recovered one fumble while hauling in nine receptions for 102 yards, adding 19 tackles.

The Browns could use someone to serve as their fullback, as center Nick Harris used to handle those duties before leaving to join the Seattle Seahawks.

If not, then he might be able to work his magic and get plenty of playing time on special teams, with coordinator Bubba Ventrone leading one of the best units in the game in that regard.

Hopefully, he’ll be able to make a big impact.