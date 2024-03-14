Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Browns Add Versatile Player From The Panthers

Browns Add Versatile Player From The Panthers

By

Cleveland Browns TE Giovanni Ricci
Giovanni Ricci (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns added a versatile weapon to their roster.

With former fourth-round pick TE Harrison Bryant leaving to join the Las Vegas Raiders, they needed someone to add more depth behind David Njoku.

With that in mind, they’ve turned to a former Carolina Panthers player.

According to a report by Mike Kaye of The Charlotte Observer, the Browns have signed tight end/full back Giovanni Ricci (via Mike Kaye on Twitter).

Ricci was going to become a restricted free agent, but the Panthers and new head coach Dave Canales chose not to tender his contract.

An undrafted free agent out of Western Michigan in 2020, he spent his entire season on the practice squad.

Then, he climbed the ladder with his impressive performance on special teams, as well as his ability to line up both as a tight end and a fullback.

He was a main guy for the special teams unit in Carolina since making the 53-man roster in 2021, but he hasn’t found much of a stride on offense, especially last season.

Throughout the course of his career, he’s recovered one fumble while hauling in nine receptions for 102 yards, adding 19 tackles.

The Browns could use someone to serve as their fullback, as center Nick Harris used to handle those duties before leaving to join the Seattle Seahawks.

If not, then he might be able to work his magic and get plenty of playing time on special teams, with coordinator Bubba Ventrone leading one of the best units in the game in that regard.

Hopefully, he’ll be able to make a big impact.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Ernesto Cova
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

More Cleveland Browns News

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco

Insider Notes Key Reason Why Joe Flacco Didn’t Return To Browns

34 mins ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Browns Have Signed Special Teamer To 1-Year Deal

1 hour ago

Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson

Notable Sports Analyst Shares Message About Top Browns Offensive Player

20 hours ago

Cleveland Browns QB Jameis Winston

Voice Of The Browns Shares His Thoughts On Recent Cleveland Signing

21 hours ago

Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam

Analyst Sends Big Message To The Browns Leadership

21 hours ago

Cleveland Browns QB Jameis Winston

Former Browns Coach Disapproves Recent Cleveland Signing

22 hours ago

Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson

Analyst Questions Who Is Making Decisions For The Browns

22 hours ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Former Browns Player Has Clear Message About Cleveland's Offseason Plans

24 hours ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco

Reporter Offers Clear Explanation To Browns Moving On From Veteran QB

24 hours ago

Cleveland Browns WR Jerry Jeudy

Former Browns Player Describes What Cleveland Is Getting In Newest WR

1 day ago

Nyheim Hines #20 of the Buffalo Bills celebrates after Buffalo's 35-23 win against the New England Patriots at Highmark Stadium on January 08, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York.

Nyheim Hines Sends A Clear Message To Browns Fans

2 days ago

Jameis Winston #2 of the New Orleans Saints celebrates after a touchdown against the Minnesota Vikings during the third quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium on November 12, 2023 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Jameis Winston Reveals Why He Signed With Browns

2 days ago

Jordan Hicks #58 of the Minnesota Vikings takes the field prior to the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on October 29, 2023 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Insider Shares Promising Stat About Recent Browns Addition

2 days ago

Shelby Harris #93 of the Cleveland Browns during warm up before the game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on December 03, 2023 in Inglewood, California.

Shelby Harris Announces Decision About His Future

2 days ago

A New England Patriots helmet on the bench during the game against the Buffalo Bills at Gillette Stadium on October 22, 2023 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Browns Lose Notable Defender To The Patriots

2 days ago

The helmet of Christian Yount #57 of the Cleveland Browns sits on the turf before the start of the Browns and Baltimore Ravens game at M&T Bank Stadium on December 24, 2011 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Browns Are Landing Veteran RB On 1-Year Deal

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns NFL Draft

Browns Reportedly Close To Signing Former No. 1 Overall Pick

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Browns Retain Another DE In Free Agency

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns defender Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah Says Goodbye To 2 Former Browns Teammates

2 days ago

Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes

Browns Are Set To Face Difficult List Of QBs Next Season

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper

Analyst Explains How Browns Could Replace Amari Cooper In 2025

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns DT Dalvin Tomlinson

Browns Analyst Reveals Who Team Should Target To Have The Best DL

3 days ago

Running back Zach Moss

Browns Reportedly Interested In Signing Colts RB

3 days ago

Former Cleveland Browns QB Jacoby Brissett

Patriots Have 'Real Interest' In Browns Potential Target

3 days ago

Insider Notes Key Reason Why Joe Flacco Didn’t Return To Browns

No more pages to load