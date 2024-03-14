Insider Notes Key Reason Why Joe Flacco Didn’t Return To Browns

For weeks, there was plenty of speculation regarding Joe Flacco and the Cleveland Browns.

It seemed like Flacco had become an integral part of the locker room, and the Browns’ brass, including GM Andrew Berry, had nothing but praise for him and his professionalism and demeanor.

Flacco also talked about his desire to be back in Cleveland next season, and it seemed like it was just a matter of time before both parties sorted things out.

Apparently, however, the interest in him returning wasn’t mutual.

According to a report by Rob Maaddi of Faith on the Field, Flacco loved the Browns and wanted to get back but never actually got an offer (via Rob Maaddi on Twitter).

#Browns fans: Joe Flacco will be making an appearance at a Top Golf in Cleveland next Tuesday. He loved the fans and wanted to stay with the Browns but didn't get an offer. — Rob Maaddi (@RobMaaddi) March 14, 2024

The Browns went with Jameis Winston as their backup quarterback instead.

Some loved the move, as he’s nine years younger than Flacco and is a better fit for their offense, being a mobile and athletic quarterback.

Others, however, disliked the fact that Cleveland shut the door on Flacco after he saved them last season, not to mention the fact that the team’s offense looked significantly better with him at the helm.

There are rumors that the Browns do not want Flacco to be a distraction or perceived as competition for Deshaun Watson, as they desperately need things to work out for the starting quarterback in his third year with the team.

Whatever the case, we can still make sure to wish the now-former Cleveland quarterback the best in the next step of his career.