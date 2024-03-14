Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Insider Notes Key Reason Why Joe Flacco Didn’t Return To Browns

Insider Notes Key Reason Why Joe Flacco Didn’t Return To Browns

By

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco
Joe Flacco (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

 

For weeks, there was plenty of speculation regarding Joe Flacco and the Cleveland Browns.

It seemed like Flacco had become an integral part of the locker room, and the Browns’ brass, including GM Andrew Berry, had nothing but praise for him and his professionalism and demeanor.

Flacco also talked about his desire to be back in Cleveland next season, and it seemed like it was just a matter of time before both parties sorted things out.

Apparently, however, the interest in him returning wasn’t mutual.

According to a report by Rob Maaddi of Faith on the Field, Flacco loved the Browns and wanted to get back but never actually got an offer (via Rob Maaddi on Twitter).

The Browns went with Jameis Winston as their backup quarterback instead.

Some loved the move, as he’s nine years younger than Flacco and is a better fit for their offense, being a mobile and athletic quarterback.

Others, however, disliked the fact that Cleveland shut the door on Flacco after he saved them last season, not to mention the fact that the team’s offense looked significantly better with him at the helm.

There are rumors that the Browns do not want Flacco to be a distraction or perceived as competition for Deshaun Watson, as they desperately need things to work out for the starting quarterback in his third year with the team.

Whatever the case, we can still make sure to wish the now-former Cleveland quarterback the best in the next step of his career.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Ernesto Cova
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

More Cleveland Browns News

Cleveland Browns helmet

Browns Have Signed Special Teamer To 1-Year Deal

41 mins ago

Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson

Notable Sports Analyst Shares Message About Top Browns Offensive Player

19 hours ago

Cleveland Browns QB Jameis Winston

Voice Of The Browns Shares His Thoughts On Recent Cleveland Signing

20 hours ago

Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam

Analyst Sends Big Message To The Browns Leadership

21 hours ago

Cleveland Browns QB Jameis Winston

Former Browns Coach Disapproves Recent Cleveland Signing

21 hours ago

Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson

Analyst Questions Who Is Making Decisions For The Browns

22 hours ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Former Browns Player Has Clear Message About Cleveland's Offseason Plans

23 hours ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco

Reporter Offers Clear Explanation To Browns Moving On From Veteran QB

23 hours ago

Cleveland Browns WR Jerry Jeudy

Former Browns Player Describes What Cleveland Is Getting In Newest WR

24 hours ago

Nyheim Hines #20 of the Buffalo Bills celebrates after Buffalo's 35-23 win against the New England Patriots at Highmark Stadium on January 08, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York.

Nyheim Hines Sends A Clear Message To Browns Fans

2 days ago

Jameis Winston #2 of the New Orleans Saints celebrates after a touchdown against the Minnesota Vikings during the third quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium on November 12, 2023 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Jameis Winston Reveals Why He Signed With Browns

2 days ago

Jordan Hicks #58 of the Minnesota Vikings takes the field prior to the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on October 29, 2023 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Insider Shares Promising Stat About Recent Browns Addition

2 days ago

Shelby Harris #93 of the Cleveland Browns during warm up before the game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on December 03, 2023 in Inglewood, California.

Shelby Harris Announces Decision About His Future

2 days ago

A New England Patriots helmet on the bench during the game against the Buffalo Bills at Gillette Stadium on October 22, 2023 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Browns Lose Notable Defender To The Patriots

2 days ago

The helmet of Christian Yount #57 of the Cleveland Browns sits on the turf before the start of the Browns and Baltimore Ravens game at M&T Bank Stadium on December 24, 2011 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Browns Are Landing Veteran RB On 1-Year Deal

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns NFL Draft

Browns Reportedly Close To Signing Former No. 1 Overall Pick

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Browns Retain Another DE In Free Agency

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns defender Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah Says Goodbye To 2 Former Browns Teammates

2 days ago

Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes

Browns Are Set To Face Difficult List Of QBs Next Season

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper

Analyst Explains How Browns Could Replace Amari Cooper In 2025

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns DT Dalvin Tomlinson

Browns Analyst Reveals Who Team Should Target To Have The Best DL

3 days ago

Running back Zach Moss

Browns Reportedly Interested In Signing Colts RB

3 days ago

Former Cleveland Browns QB Jacoby Brissett

Patriots Have 'Real Interest' In Browns Potential Target

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward

PFF Names Denzel Ward A Top-10 CB From Last Season

4 days ago

Browns Have Signed Special Teamer To 1-Year Deal

No more pages to load