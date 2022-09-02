Browns Analyst Predicts Changes At An Important Position

The Cleveland Browns offense has contrasting realities.
On one end, they have one of the best running attacks in the league, thanks to Nick Chubb, Kareem Hunt, and D’Ernest Johnson.
Chubb had another 1,000-yard season to earn a Pro Bowl selection.
Then there’s the receiving corps which exudes more mystery than reality.
Browns fans hope that their wideouts will have a breakout 2022 season.
But for that outcome to happen, CBS Sports’ Cody Suek suggests the Browns will have to do some work.
#Browns Currently have one WR on the roster with more than 51 career receptions (A. Cooper).
Hopes are high for DPJ and D. Bell, but I find it hard to believe that position group is “final” in its current state for 2022.
— Cody Suek (@CodySuek) August 31, 2022
Even Cooper must prove his worth to the Browns because his numbers have declined.
In 2020, the former Alabama standout had 1,114 yards and five touchdowns in 16 games.
Unfortunately, his numbers dropped to 865 yards in 15 games.
Outside of him, the other Browns receivers have much to prove.
Peoples-Jones had 597 yards and three touchdowns in 2021, while Demetric Felton Jr. only had 24 receiving yards last year.
Anthony Schwartz also struggled during the preseason, while Michael Woods and David Bell are rookies.
Browns Need A Steady Passing Game
The Deshaun Watson of two seasons ago will easily find his targets downfield.
However, he did not show much during his only preseason stint, and he needs to work his way back.
It’s an uphill battle because he has been out of the game for almost two seasons.
But in his absence, Jacoby Brissett must find a way to activate the passing game.
It should not play second fiddle to the run game but more of a complementary package that can help them find success.
Comments
Jsixis says
Writers of the Cleveland Browns have been upset about the wide receivers since I started rooting for them in 1967. Give it a rest.
Your not qualified to be a wide receiver, so root for the ones we have. If you had been a life long browns fan you would KNOW that wide receivers will never be happy in Cleveland because we run the football and play outside in the weather. There is no place on the team for a ball hog.
You just chased off a Pro Bowl TE because he wasn’t a ball hog, you all want OBJ back who left because he couldn’t be the ball hog. You all blamed the QB but watch what happens.
The QB you all love so badly has a record of 11-5, 10-6 and his best year 4-12. Not the trend the Browns want to go but the trend they agreed to.
Why don’t you write about that? How could Watson improve his numbers every year while his team got worse and tell us why as loyal browns fan we should be rooting for the guy.
I know one thing for sure. 4-13 will fit perfectly for what Haslam deserves.
Panthers will be in the Playoff’s this year. Browns, not so much.
Browns Lifer says
You had me until you said the Panthers would be in the playoffs… nothing against Baker, but I personally think that they are a couple years away, as they have a lot of questions to be answered and need to get some quality players on both sides. But, I agree, lay-off our WR’s, they will be fine.