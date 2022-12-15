Browns Fan At Bengals Game Is Going Viral

The Cleveland Browns have certainly put their fans through the wringer this season.
Some would argue that fandom is hard work for practically as long as the Browns have been in existence.
So it is not surprising that social media spotlighted a Browns fan who clearly had seen better days.
He was sitting among Bengals fans at the Week 14 game except he was not actually sitting.
He was swaying.
Barstool Cleveland Got It Started
Barstool Cleveland got their hands on the video and put this witty caption with it.
“What it’s like being a Browns fan”
— Barstool Cleveland (@BS_Cleveland) December 13, 2022
The Saga Continued
Twitter followers believed they had seen this fan before at other games, in a similar frame of mind.
I have one from last year pic.twitter.com/4jqbo6vd4K
— Turd Ferguson (@Thefergturd) December 13, 2022
Is this the same guy?
Only he knows for sure.
But we all empathize with his plight as a Browns fan viewing these frustrating games.
It Did Not End Well
This poor guy was last seen after the game on the street.
Rest, Sweet Prince. Rest. pic.twitter.com/kYqbARTLH3
— Kevin Nielsen (@GuardTheCorner) December 13, 2022
Fans Are Loyal
There are a lot of observations to be made about this series of videos and pictures.
We’ll stick with the basic ones.
They are as follows:
- It is really hard to be a Browns fan.
- It can really suck the life out of you.
- Sundays are met with great anticipation and hope, only to be bitterly disappointed in the end.
- Despite all of that, Browns fans are lifelong fans who will never give up on their team because there is always next week or next season.
