Browns Fan At Bengals Game Is Going Viral

The Cleveland Browns have certainly put their fans through the wringer this season.

Some would argue that fandom is hard work for practically as long as the Browns have been in existence.

So it is not surprising that social media spotlighted a Browns fan who clearly had seen better days.

He was sitting among Bengals fans at the Week 14 game except he was not actually sitting.

He was swaying.

Barstool Cleveland Got It Started

Barstool Cleveland got their hands on the video and put this witty caption with it.

“What it’s like being a Browns fan”

What it’s like being a Browns fan pic.twitter.com/UlWMzGHukO — Barstool Cleveland (@BS_Cleveland) December 13, 2022

The Saga Continued

Twitter followers believed they had seen this fan before at other games, in a similar frame of mind.

I have one from last year pic.twitter.com/4jqbo6vd4K — Turd Ferguson (@Thefergturd) December 13, 2022

Is this the same guy?

Only he knows for sure.

But we all empathize with his plight as a Browns fan viewing these frustrating games.

It Did Not End Well

This poor guy was last seen after the game on the street.

Fans Are Loyal

There are a lot of observations to be made about this series of videos and pictures.

We’ll stick with the basic ones.

They are as follows: