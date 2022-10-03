Browns Nation

Browns Nation News And Notes (10/3/22)

A general view of FirstEnergy Stadium before the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers on January 03, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

 

It is Monday, October 3, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns dropped another heartbreaker to the Atlanta Falcons in Week 4 by the score of 23-20.

Lots of Browns fans can probably identify with Mikey P.

He said:

“Doctors always telling us to not eat a lot of fried foods or sugar because it’s bad for your health yet my doctor has never told me to stop watching the Browns and they slowly kill me weekly.”

Check out my TikTok synopsis of the game.

@brownsspice

#CLEvsATL #Browns #DirtyBirds #AFCNorth #NFL

♬ original sound – Wendi Oliveros

 

1. Looking Ahead To Tougher Portion Of Schedule

There will be a lot of analysis on this game.

The fact is the Browns were down key defensive players and could not get it done on offense.

Getting players healthy for a challenging stretch ahead and learning lessons from these four games should be the highest priorities.

The next seven games will be more difficult than the previous four.

AFC North opponents, away at Baltimore and home against the Ravens, are coming up in Weeks 7 and 8.

 

2. Play Calling And Defensive Scheming Continue To Trip Up Browns

It feels like the Browns keep getting in their own way to lock up these wins.

Everyone will dissect the missed fourth-down red zone conversion in the first quarter that resulted in no points.

However, Hayden Grove points out other interesting stats that should be analyzed.

They were on the goal line two times in 1st and 3rd down situations and only came out with 3 points.

Missed opportunities after putting together offensive drives that move down the field have been extremely painful.

Those issues are on the offensive side with Coach Stefanski calling the plays, but the defense has been laden with miscues too.

Some are blaming Joe Woods, and that spans back to the Jets’ loss.

The fact that the Falcons were able to run the ball on the Browns repeatedly, 14 times in a row to be specific and some with RB2 and RB3 on their roster, and get a touchdown is troubling.

Injuries aside, the Browns’ D should have been able to stop this.

Try to make it a Happy Monday Browns fans!

 

 

 

