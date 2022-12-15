Browns Nation News And Notes (12/15/22)

It is Thursday, December 15, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns continue to prepare for the Baltimore Ravens Week 15 game on Saturday afternoon.

The Wednesday injury report headlines the Thursday edition of Browns Nation news and notes.

1. Wednesday Practice Report

It looks as though the Browns will face quarterback Tyler Huntley as he was a full practice participant on Wednesday.

Huntley was in the concussion protocol.

Lamar Jackson, who continues to deal with a knee injury, did not practice.

For the Browns, John Johnson III was a limited practice participant on Tuesday but did not practice on Wednesday with a knee injury.

#Browns players on the bikes today: Amari Cooper, John Johnson III, Jadeveon Clowney, Myles Garrett, Joel Bitonio, Jack Conklin. WR David Bell wasn't outside during the viewing period — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) December 14, 2022

2. Sione Takitaki Update

Linebacker Sione Takitaki underwent successful knee surgery to repair his torn ACL on Wednesday.

#Browns LB Sione Takitaki underwent successful knee surgery today to repair his torn ACL. He is 1/4 linebackers that have went down with season-ending injuries for the Browns and is set to be a free agent this upcoming off-season for the first time in his career. — Noah Weiskopf (@BrownsWithNoah) December 15, 2022

He will be a free agent at the end of the season.

We wish him a speedy recovery.

3. “New” Week 15 Helmets

It looks like the Browns are making a minor change to their helmets for Saturday’s game against the Ravens.

The team’s Twitter account posted a video with the caption:

“throwing it back Kardiac Kids style”

throwing it back Kardiac Kids style ⏮⚪️#BALvsCLE Sat. 4:30pm on NFLN pic.twitter.com/lBujWZNwqy — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) December 14, 2022

4. Thursday Pick-Me-Up

Because it has been a week (or month or year, fill in the blank as you see fit), here is a Thursday pick-me-up video that could probably qualify as a throwback since it was filmed months ago and posted just last week.

Congrats to @dpeoplesjones on winning AFC Special Teams Player of the Week! — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) December 7, 2022

Browns TikTok posted a video of Donovan Peoples-Jones dancing to celebrate his achievement of being named the Week 13 AFC Special Teams Player of the Week.

Happy Thursday Browns fans!