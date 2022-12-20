Former Browns QB Josh Rosen Has Found A New Team

Former Cleveland Browns backup quarterback Josh Rosen is on his way to yet another team.

While the Browns didn’t end up keeping him this season, another NFL team will have him serve as their backup.

So which NFL team has signed Rosen as their backup quarterback?

Vikings Sign Rosen After Losing David Blough

The Minnesota Vikings had their quarterback situation well in place for most of the season.

However, when the Arizona Cardinals lost their starting quarterback for the season, they nabbed David Blough off the Vikings practice squad.

The move prompted the Vikings to seek the services of Rosen.

The #Vikings announced they’ve signed Josh Rosen to their practice squad. They will be the seventh team for the former first-round pick, who replaces David Blough after the Cardinals signed him last week. — Ben Goessling (@BenGoessling) December 20, 2022

While this makes the seventh team he’s been on, it doesn’t seem like a long-term home for him.

Despite having a preseason full of mixed results, the Vikings have gone to the former first-round pick as an emergency backup.

With him on the practice squad, it might give Rosen a chance to rebuild confidence.

However, his career has been full of blown opportunities.

While Cleveland was the last team to give him a chance, it didn’t work out.

With Deshaun Watson set to serve an 11-game suspension when the Browns got Rosen, he could have become the fill-in for Watson.

Instead, because of his inconsistency, the job went to Jacoby Brissett.

This latest move keeps him on the path of disappointment.

With Kirk Cousins holding the starting job in Minnesota, Rosen’s path back to being a starting quarterback isn’t as good as when he was with Cleveland.