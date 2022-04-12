Browns Nation News And Notes (4/12/22)

It is Tuesday, April 12, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns continue to put their scouting hats on to prepare for the 2022 NFL Draft held in Las Vegas at the end of the month.

Coach Stefanski talked about this preparation process in the latest episode of Building the Browns so we have somewhat of an idea of the intense film study and review occurring inside Berea right now.

On that note, a noted draft prospect’s visit to the facility is our top story on Tuesday’s Browns Nation news and notes.

1. Report: Rachaad White Visited Browns

Justin Melo of The Draft Network reported that Arizona State University running back Rachaad White visited the Browns facility recently.

ASU RB Rachaad White recently had a Top 30 Visit with the #Browns. He'll travel to Tampa for a visit with the #Buccaneers on Wednesday. White has met virtually w/ several teams, long list includes #Saints, #Bills, #Bengals, #Ravens and #Raiders. LOVE White as a prospect. — Justin M (@JustinM_NFL) April 11, 2022

White is a rising star given a strong senior season at ASU where he rushed for over 1,000 yards and 15 touchdowns.

He also had over 450 receiving yards.

White had a good showing at The Senior Bowl.

RB Rachaad White of @ASUFootball had 11 carries for 52 yards at the Reese's Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala. He also had one reception for seven yards. White was on the National team which beat the American 20-10. pic.twitter.com/TsL7p0Sx5c — Michelle Gardner (@MGardnerSports) February 5, 2022

The Browns are among several teams White is visiting so it is probably not a good idea to read too much into the fact that the Browns have invited a running back to the facility when the depth chart is currently packed with solid running back talent.

He had an in-person visit in Tampa Bay and virtual visits with the Saints, Bills, Bengals, Ravens, and Raiders.

2. Sir Yacht’s Tour Of The Clevelands

Notorious Cleveland Browns fan and social media personality Sir Yacht also known as Joey Kinsley is on a 10-day whirlwind trip to all 13 cities in the US named Cleveland.

The self-proclaimed CEO of Ohio is taking his sense of humor on the road.

Follow him on his journey which began yesterday in Cleveland, New York.

Cleveland World Tour starts now lol pic.twitter.com/dZ072N79fz — Sir Yacht🛥 (@SirYacht_) April 11, 2022

Update: I'm starting this Cleveland world tour trip in the morning… I only have 10 days to do it because I have to be at a wedding next Friday lmao. LET'S GO https://t.co/Y6p1vDuye8 — Sir Yacht🛥 (@SirYacht_) April 11, 2022

3. Your Tuesday Reminder

Your Tuesday reminder is courtesy of the Vintage Brown Twitter page.

Remember #Browns fans, it is not okay to cheer for the Bengals and it’s never okay to wear a Bengals jersey. #NotCatsAllowed #WoofWoof pic.twitter.com/CHJA9vZ6wP — Vintage Browns (@VintageBrowns) April 11, 2022

The post says:

“Remember #Browns fans, it is not okay to cheer for the Bengals and it’s never okay to wear a Bengals jersey. #NoCatsAllowed #WoofWoof”

Happy Tuesday Browns Fans!