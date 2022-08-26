Browns Nation

Browns Nation News And Notes (8/26/22)

A general view of FirstEnergy Stadium before the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers on January 03, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

 

It is Friday, August 26, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns are just 24 hours away from their final 2022 preseason game against the Chicago Bears.

News about the game tops the Friday edition of Browns Nation news and notes.

 

1. Starters Will Play Saturday

Fans should not be surprised that we will see the starters for at least a small amount of time on Saturday.

This is the last opportunity, in a game situation, to establish timing and get valuable reps leading into Week 1.

While Jacoby Brissett will start and play, Coach Stefanski has announced that Joshua Dobbs and Josh Rosen will also get playing time.

The Bears also plan to play their starters.

This will be the second time that Ohio State product Justin Fields comes home to play professional football.

The last time was in Week 3 of 2021, and it did not go well for Fields.

 

2. Myles Garrett Tapped As Community Science Ambassador At CMNH

Myles Garrett has taken a visible role at the Cleveland Museum of Natural History.

The museum announced on Thursday that Garrett has been appointed its first-ever Community Science Ambassador.

Garrett knows that the museum could have selected others and is happy about this new opportunity.

 

3. Joe Thomas Officially Becomes A Browns Legend In Week 2 Ceremony

In Week 2 Joe Thomas and Darrel “Pete” Brewster will be inducted into the Browns Legends program.

Thomas is honored and excited to become part of “the exclusive group reserved for players who left indelible impacts on the franchise.”

Upon hearing the news, he said:

“Just being able to come back and see the greatest fanbase in football, being in front of them and having a warm reception in spite of the fact that, in the years I played here, weren’t really successful, it feels like there’s a connection that’s deeper than ‘player-fan. It feels like a familial bond. It’s without condition. It’s ‘we love you, period.'”

This is just another reason to look forward to the Browns’ home opener against the New York Jets on September 18.

TGIF Browns fans!

 

 

