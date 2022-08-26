Browns Nation News And Notes (8/26/22)

It is Friday, August 26, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns are just 24 hours away from their final 2022 preseason game against the Chicago Bears.

News about the game tops the Friday edition of Browns Nation news and notes.

1. Starters Will Play Saturday

Fans should not be surprised that we will see the starters for at least a small amount of time on Saturday.

Kevin Stefanski says starters will play against Chicago. Jacoby Brissett will start. #Browns — Hayden Grove (@H_Grove) August 25, 2022

This is the last opportunity, in a game situation, to establish timing and get valuable reps leading into Week 1.

While Jacoby Brissett will start and play, Coach Stefanski has announced that Joshua Dobbs and Josh Rosen will also get playing time.

Josh Dobbs will back up Jacoby Brissett and eventually replace him Saturday night vs. #Bears. Stefanski says Josh Rosen will see some time at QB too. #Browns — Noah Weiskopf (@BrownsWithNoah) August 25, 2022

The Bears also plan to play their starters.

Chicago #Bears starters, including QB Justin Fields, will play "up to a half" (25-30 snaps) during Saturday night's preseason finale. #Browns will play most of their starters too, so both teams will get starters vs. starters action for at least a little bit. — Noah Weiskopf (@BrownsWithNoah) August 25, 2022

This will be the second time that Ohio State product Justin Fields comes home to play professional football.

The last time was in Week 3 of 2021, and it did not go well for Fields.

Good morning my Cleveland Browns family! This is a friendly reminder of what Myles Garrett did to Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears last time they played !!

7 tackles

4 tackles for loss

6 QB hits

4.5 sacks#Browns #NFL #brownstwitter pic.twitter.com/RrSyTmmZlR — The_Brownie_Elf (@TheBrownieElf1) August 24, 2022

2. Myles Garrett Tapped As Community Science Ambassador At CMNH

Myles Garrett has taken a visible role at the Cleveland Museum of Natural History.

The museum announced on Thursday that Garrett has been appointed its first-ever Community Science Ambassador.

We are excited to announce that @Flash_Garrett, defensive end for the @Browns, will serve as the Museum’s first-ever Community Science Ambassador! Join us in welcoming Myles to the @goCMNH team. 🏆https://t.co/CPD3V0qFSI 📸: @Browns pic.twitter.com/MZAic7Oc9u — Cleveland Museum of Natural History (@goCMNH) August 25, 2022

Garrett knows that the museum could have selected others and is happy about this new opportunity.

#Browns star Myles Garrett is thrilled with his new off-field role as the Cleveland Museum of Natural History's first community science ambassador. "For them to select me when they have so many others that could be an ambassador, it really means a lot."https://t.co/PKxsA2xnb3 — Ashley Bastock (@AshleyBastock42) August 25, 2022

3. Joe Thomas Officially Becomes A Browns Legend In Week 2 Ceremony

In Week 2 Joe Thomas and Darrel “Pete” Brewster will be inducted into the Browns Legends program.

We're excited to officially induct @joethomas73 and Darrel "Pete" Brewster into our Legends program during our Week 2 home opener 🙌 — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) August 25, 2022

Thomas is honored and excited to become part of “the exclusive group reserved for players who left indelible impacts on the franchise.”

Upon hearing the news, he said:

“Just being able to come back and see the greatest fanbase in football, being in front of them and having a warm reception in spite of the fact that, in the years I played here, weren’t really successful, it feels like there’s a connection that’s deeper than ‘player-fan. It feels like a familial bond. It’s without condition. It’s ‘we love you, period.'”

This is just another reason to look forward to the Browns’ home opener against the New York Jets on September 18.

TGIF Browns fans!