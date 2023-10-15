Browns Receive Major David Njoku Update

Cleveland Browns Tight end David Njoku is one tough customer.

He could have skipped their last game against the Baltimore Ravens due to the burns he sustained from an accident.

But he pressed on while covering the marks of his injury.

He finished the game with six catches for 46 yards.

Beyond the stats, showing up is already a victory for Njoku.

While he’s still nursing the burn marks, he was listed as questionable for their Week 6 game against the San Francisco 49ers.

However, his injury won’t deter him from playing.

“Browns’ TE David Njoku, listed as questionable for Sunday due to burn injuries that he sustained on his hand and face, is expected to play vs. the 49ers, per source,” ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter tweeted.

The Cleveland Browns will need all the help they can get to put a dent in the 49ers’ unblemished record.

Therefore, Njoku must bring his A-game if the Browns are to succeed after their bye week.

While they have a defense that can put clamps on opponents, the Cleveland offense must also do it’s job.

However, injuries to Deshaun Watson and Nick Chubb have hampered their ability to put points on the board.

Therefore, this is the perfect time for Njoku to have his breakout performance this season.

Last season, Njoku finished with 58 receptions for 628 yards and four touchdowns.

It’s his first season after signing a four-year, $56.75 million extension.

Two months ago, the Browns converted $3.4 million of Njoku’s 2023 base salary into a signing bonus, saving the franchise $2.7 million in cap space.

But so far, he has 16 catches for 138 yards.