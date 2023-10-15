Insider Reveals Potential Deshaun Watson Comeback Date

Cleveland Browns fans had high hopes for quarterback Deshaun Watson entering into the 2023 NFL season.

He finally had a full training camp and offseason in his second year with the team.

Having more preparation time should have helped him return to the Pro Bowl form that enabled him to lead the league in passing yards.

Unfortunately, he was sidelined by a shoulder injury, forcing him to miss their Week 4 game against the Baltimore Ravens.

While he cannot play for now, Browns fans have an estimate regarding his return.

“Deshaun Watson is dealing with a deep rotator cuff contusion that has made it difficult for him to drive the football. There is a belief that he could be ready to play as soon as next Sunday against the #Colts according to @AdamSchefter,” the Faithful Dawgs Podcast tweeted via ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Watson warmed up for their Week 4 showdown against their AFC North rivals.

However, the team decided to give him the day off because he was having problems throwing the ball.

That gave rookie quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson a chance to make his first NFL start.

It was a disaster as the former UCLA standout threw three interceptions.

With Watson still out of action, P.J. Walker will start for the Browns in Week 6 against the undefeated San Francisco 49ers.

Walker is 4-3 in seven starts with the Carolina Panthers.

Meanwhile, Watson has completed 63.7 percent of his passes for 678 yards, four touchdowns, and two interceptions in three games.

He also has 15 carries for 83 yards and a rushing touchdown.