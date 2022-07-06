Browns Release Statement After Baker Mayfield Trade

The Cleveland Browns organization wasted no time releasing official statements regarding the Baker Mayfield trade to Carolina.

Realistically, these statements may have been written and ready for months ever since the Browns traded for Deshaun Watson on March 18.

The Browns definitely wanted to offload Mayfield before training camp opened on July 27, and time was ticking so on July 6, a deal was struck.

Here are what GM Andrew Berry and owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam had to say about Mayfield’s legacy in Cleveland.

What Berry Said

Baker's passion and spirit have left a lasting mark on our organization and city. pic.twitter.com/nEAHZ8eumS — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) July 6, 2022

Berry’s statement read as follows:

“Baker Mayfield infused our organization with tenacity and grit during his time as our starting quarterback. Baker’s competitiveness, toughness and ability to persevere were all characteristics that endeared him to our city as well as his teammates. He will always have a unique place in Browns history for what he accomplished and we wish him well as he continues his career.”

What The Haslams Said

The Haslams added:

“We want to thank Baker for all his contributions to the Cleveland Browns. From the moment he was drafted, he gave his all for this organization and this city. With his fierce competitive spirit, he excited the fanbase and accomplished things that no player in his position had done in Cleveland for a very long time. He also made a difference in the community, whether it was hosting events at the Boys and Girls Club, honoring our troops, supporting the Special Olympics as well as countless other charitable endeavors. We are grateful for everything he did for this organization and wish him and Emily well in the future.”

Conclusion

The Baker Mayfield era in Cleveland is officially over.

Both the Browns and Mayfield will benefit from this break weeks before training camp.

Thank you for everything, Baker. #Browns — Dawgs of War Podcast (@DoWPodcast) July 6, 2022

Mayfield’s legacy as the Browns QB1 will always be populated with polarizing opinions.

And the cherry on top of this Baker Mayfield trade:#Browns at #Panthers, Week 1. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) July 6, 2022

It is time for everyone to move on, after Week 1 that is, when the Browns meet the Panthers and potentially will face Mayfield as the Panthers QB1.