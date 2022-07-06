Browns Nation

Browns Release Statement After Baker Mayfield Trade

By

Baker Mayfield #6 of the Cleveland Browns warms up before the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on December 25, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
(Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns organization wasted no time releasing official statements regarding the Baker Mayfield trade to Carolina.

Realistically, these statements may have been written and ready for months ever since the Browns traded for Deshaun Watson on March 18.

The Browns definitely wanted to offload Mayfield before training camp opened on July 27, and time was ticking so on July 6, a deal was struck.

Here are what GM Andrew Berry and owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam had to say about Mayfield’s legacy in Cleveland.

 

What Berry Said

Berry’s statement read as follows:

“Baker Mayfield infused our organization with tenacity and grit during his time as our starting quarterback. Baker’s competitiveness, toughness and ability to persevere were all characteristics that endeared him to our city as well as his teammates. He will always have a unique place in Browns history for what he accomplished and we wish him well as he continues his career.”

 

What The Haslams Said

 

The Haslams added:

“We want to thank Baker for all his contributions to the Cleveland Browns. From the moment he was drafted, he gave his all for this organization and this city.  With his fierce competitive spirit, he excited the fanbase and accomplished things that no player in his position had done in Cleveland for a very long time. He also made a difference in the community, whether it was hosting events at the Boys and Girls Club, honoring our troops, supporting the Special Olympics as well as countless other charitable endeavors. We are grateful for everything he did for this organization and wish him and Emily well in the future.”

 

Conclusion

The Baker Mayfield era in Cleveland is officially over.

Both the Browns and Mayfield will benefit from this break weeks before training camp.

Mayfield’s legacy as the Browns QB1 will always be populated with polarizing opinions.

It is time for everyone to move on, after Week 1 that is, when the Browns meet the Panthers and potentially will face Mayfield as the Panthers QB1.

 

 

