David Njoku Announces Special Offseason Event

Cleveland Browns TE David Njoku
David Njoku (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

It’s back!

Classic Auto Group Park in Eastlake, Ohio, home of the Lake County Captains, is once again hosting the annual Celebrity Softball Game that will take place on June 8th!

This year’s host is Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku.

He’ll follow in the footsteps of previous Browns’ hosts, including Jarvis Landry in 2021 and Greg Newsome II in 2023.

Njoku took to Twitter on Monday to promote the event.

While having not attended personally, this event seems to have been an absolute blast in years past.

Prominent local athletes have been featured previously in the game.

UFC fighter Stipe Miocic and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce participated last year.

While this year’s guest list has yet to be announced, there’s sure to be another hodgepodge of Cleveland athletes, Browns players, and celebrities alike.

Last year’s game is available on YouTube with actual play-by-play commentary.

Fans can check out further details about the day by heading to davidnjokusoftball.com.

The website includes a sign-up area for both tickets as well as “fan experience opportunities” that look to include potentially meeting and hanging out with Njoku and others.

Per the site, fans can expect a day “filled with a plethora of entertainment, excitement, rivalry, philanthropy, and much more.”

This year will once again include a home run derby followed by a softball game.

According to Njoku’s Twitter account, tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. this Wednesday, March 20th.

With MLB Spring Training already underway, it’s not too soon to catch some baseball, or in this case, softball, fever.

