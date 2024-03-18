Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Notable Defender Reportedly Had ‘Positive Workout’ With Browns

Notable Defender Reportedly Had ‘Positive Workout’ With Browns

By

Free-Agent pass rusher Aaron Lynch
Aaron Lynch (Photo by Jennifer Stewart/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns had one of the best defenses in the NFL last season.

While they struggled on the offensive side of the ball at times, the defense was the Browns’ saving grace.

With this in mind, Cleveland believes they can continually improve, especially as they grow in 2024.

Ian Rapoport recently shared on Twitter that the Browns worked out pass rusher Aaron Lynch, and the session was reportedly “positive.”

As he mentions, if the team does sign Lynch, it would likely be on a low-cost deal, which would be great for both parties.

Lynch would get another shot at playing in the NFL, and if he plays well, the Browns would get a veteran defender for cheap.

If for nothing else, Lynch could be a positive role model for younger players in the locker room.

He is a seven-year NFL veteran but hasn’t played a snap since the 2020 season.

This might be a good story, but for a player who has taken three years off, this could also be a risky move for Cleveland.

If the Browns sign Lynch and he doesn’t pan out, they might not be out a large sum of money, but they could potentially take a roster spot away from someone younger who might have a better chance to be with the team long-term.

No matter if Cleveland signs Lynch or not, the fact that they brought him in for a workout is a step in the right direction for this team, which is looking forward to redemption in the 2024 season.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Andrew Elmquist
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Andrew Elmquist
Contributor at Browns Nation
Andrew Elmquist graduated from Winona State University with bachelor's degrees in Communication Studies and Spanish. He is a budding analyst in the [...]

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

More Cleveland Browns News

Cleveland Browns pass rusher Za'Darius Smith

Bleacher Report Gives Notable Honor To Browns Pass-Rushing Unit

13 mins ago

Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson

Deshaun Watson Has A Message About New QB Joining The Steelers

21 hours ago

Pittsburgh Steelers QB Justin Fields

Stats Show New Steelers QB Has Struggled Against The Browns

22 hours ago

New York Giants offensive lineman Justin Pugh

Giants Veteran Makes Strong Projection About The Browns

23 hours ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski

Browns Could End 36-Year Streak In 2024 Season

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns WR Jerry Jeudy

Video Shows Jerry Jeudy Enjoying His New Browns Threads

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns defender Quinton Jefferson

Insider Explains How Browns Beat 1 Team To Sign New DT

1 day ago

Former Los Angeles Rams DT Aaron Donald

Browns Defender Sends A Bold Message About Aaron Donald

1 day ago

Pittsburgh Steelers QB Justin Fields

Browns Legend Reacts To Recent Steelers Trade

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns linebacker Jordan Hicks

Jordan Hicks Sends A Message Upon Browns Arrival

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry walks the field before the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on October 22, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Browns Insider Hints At More Moves By The Front Office

2 days ago

Jordan Hicks #58 of the Minnesota Vikings reacts against the Carolina Panthers during the fourth quarter at Bank of America Stadium on October 01, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Jordan Hicks Credits 1 Coach For Browns Signing

2 days ago

Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel runs on the field before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Nissan Stadium on January 07, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Insider Breaks Down The Browns' Mike Vrabel Addition

2 days ago

Jerry Jeudy #10 of the Denver Broncos warms up prior to a game against the Cleveland Browns at Empower Field At Mile High on November 26, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

Jerry Jeudy Is Glad Browns Ignored Criticism From Former Player

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski

Analyst Praises 'Confident' Move By Kevin Stefanski

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson

Deshaun Watson Makes Super Bowl Claim About Browns

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns WR Jerry Jeudy

Jerry Jeudy Is Already Helping The Browns Get Better

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns coach Mike Vrabel

Browns Hire Former NFL Head Coach For Special Role

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco

Browns Analyst Has Strong Reaction to Joe Flacco Joining The Colts

4 days ago

Free-Agent CB Chase Lucas

Browns Reportedly Interested In Notable Special Teams Ace

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns TE Giovanni Ricci

Browns Add Versatile Player From The Panthers

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco

Insider Notes Key Reason Why Joe Flacco Didn’t Return To Browns

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Browns Have Signed Special Teamer To 1-Year Deal

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson

Notable Sports Analyst Shares Message About Top Browns Offensive Player

5 days ago

Bleacher Report Gives Notable Honor To Browns Pass-Rushing Unit

No more pages to load