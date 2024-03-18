Notable Defender Reportedly Had ‘Positive Workout’ With Browns

The Cleveland Browns had one of the best defenses in the NFL last season.

While they struggled on the offensive side of the ball at times, the defense was the Browns’ saving grace.

With this in mind, Cleveland believes they can continually improve, especially as they grow in 2024.

Ian Rapoport recently shared on Twitter that the Browns worked out pass rusher Aaron Lynch, and the session was reportedly “positive.”

Comeback? Former #Jaguars, #Bears and #49ers edge rusher Aaron Lynch, who last played for the #Jaguars before entering private business, had a positive workout for the #Browns today, source said. A potential low-risk, high-reward addition to a roster. pic.twitter.com/ZdiTfPwhMH — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 18, 2024

As he mentions, if the team does sign Lynch, it would likely be on a low-cost deal, which would be great for both parties.

Lynch would get another shot at playing in the NFL, and if he plays well, the Browns would get a veteran defender for cheap.

If for nothing else, Lynch could be a positive role model for younger players in the locker room.

He is a seven-year NFL veteran but hasn’t played a snap since the 2020 season.

This might be a good story, but for a player who has taken three years off, this could also be a risky move for Cleveland.

If the Browns sign Lynch and he doesn’t pan out, they might not be out a large sum of money, but they could potentially take a roster spot away from someone younger who might have a better chance to be with the team long-term.

No matter if Cleveland signs Lynch or not, the fact that they brought him in for a workout is a step in the right direction for this team, which is looking forward to redemption in the 2024 season.