Day 1 Browns Minicamp Highlights

The Cleveland Browns opened the 2022 mandatory minicamp on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

It was an action-packed day.

Here are some of the highlights by position group.

1. Wide Receivers

Donovan Peoples-Jones has been looking great.

Hopefully, the third year is the charm for DPJ as injuries and the Browns’ offensive woes in 2021 hampered him.

#Browns Deshaun Watson to Donovan Peoples Jones for a TD in red zone 7 on 7s pic.twitter.com/vZmi0McmgN — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) June 14, 2022

Rookie David Bell has hit the ground running.

The stuff we don’t get to see about the #Browns because all the browns reporters are to busy trying to show you the INTs @Browns pic.twitter.com/e88OQe7QIP — Matthew Dudek (@MatthewDudek5) June 15, 2022

Camryn Justice tweeted that he has not dropped a pass in the five practices she has seen.

I'm not saying it hasn't happened and I was just focused elsewhere when it did, but through the five open #Browns practices I personally have not seen David Bell drop a single pass—not in position drills, not in 7 on 7s, not in full team drills. Not one. It's wild. — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) June 14, 2022

Hayden Grove agreed.

David Bell still hasn’t dropped a pass. All summer. #Browns — Hayden Grove (@H_Grove) June 14, 2022

DPJ and Bell are competing for the WR2 position.

Here is another point of interest about the wide receivers.

Despite hearing this spring that Demetric Felton was going to be in the running backs room, he has spent more time with the wide receivers thus far.

#Browns scout Max Paulus said Demetric Felton will be in the running back room moving forward. Felton played mostly receiver as a rookie in 2021. Paulus said Jerome Ford will get work at kick returner — Nate Ulrich (@ByNateUlrich) April 30, 2022

For those scoring at home, Demetric Felton continues spending most of his time with the receivers, including when he’s standing on the sideline between plays. — Dan Labbe (@dan_labbe) June 14, 2022

2. Quarterbacks

All three Browns QBs got work in on Tuesday.

In addition, Deshaun Watson addressed the media for the first time since March 25.

He could not provide decisive answers given the ongoing legal proceedings, but he still faced the questions and reiterated that he was happy to be in Cleveland.

"I'm happy to be a Cleveland Brown. This is gonna be my home for the rest of my career."#Browns QB Deshaun Watson to media — MoreForYouCleveland (@MoreForYou_CLE) June 14, 2022

Meanwhile, Jacoby Brissett also got his reps in.

3. Defense

Grant Delpit had a huge pick yesterday as Watson was attempting to connect with Amari Cooper.

Deshaun Watson looking for Amari Cooper in the back corner of the end zone. Grant Delpit had other plans #Browns pic.twitter.com/9yS5IQNLtf — Daryl Ruiter (@RuiterWrongFAN) June 14, 2022

Myles Garrett looks very happy to have Jadeveon Clowney back for 2022.

#Browns Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney having fun at camp today. pic.twitter.com/0223xFvDKo — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) June 14, 2022

4. Special Teams

Cade York is giving fans every reason to be excited to watch him make big kicks at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Check out videos of his kicks on Tuesday.

#Browns K Cade York continues to impress pic.twitter.com/i8OKR0yGnF — Fred Greetham (@FredGreetham9) June 14, 2022

Other Player Notes

Jack Conklin continues to recover from last season’s patella injury.

Coach Stefanski addressed Conklin’s progress.

Also, Greedy Williams and Jakeem Grant were spotted riding stationary bikes.

#Browns QB Baker Mayfield, who’s excused, is only player not at mandatory minicamp.

RT Jack Conklin (knee surgery) not practicing. CB Greedy Williams, WR/KR Jakeem Grant Sr. riding stationary bikes. — Scott Petrak ct (@ScottPetrak) June 14, 2022

Grant had his right leg wrapped at last week’s OTAs.

Wednesday and Thursday Practices

Wednesday’s practice will be held at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio.

Thursday’s practice will be held at FirstEnergy Stadium.

The mandatory minicamp practice the #Browns will hold June 15 in Canton will be held at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, a person with knowledge of the situation said. It will be closed to the public like the rest of minicamp, including the practice June 16 at FirstEnergy Stadium — Nate Ulrich (@ByNateUlrich) June 6, 2022

Both are expected to be closed to the public.