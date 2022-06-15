Browns Nation

Day 1 Browns Minicamp Highlights

Cleveland Browns Mandatory Minicamp
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns opened the 2022 mandatory minicamp on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

It was an action-packed day.

Here are some of the highlights by position group.

 

1. Wide Receivers

Donovan Peoples-Jones has been looking great.

Hopefully, the third year is the charm for DPJ as injuries and the Browns’ offensive woes in 2021 hampered him.

Rookie David Bell has hit the ground running.

Camryn Justice tweeted that he has not dropped a pass in the five practices she has seen.

Hayden Grove agreed.

DPJ and Bell are competing for the WR2 position.

Here is another point of interest about the wide receivers.

Despite hearing this spring that Demetric Felton was going to be in the running backs room, he has spent more time with the wide receivers thus far.

 

2. Quarterbacks

All three Browns QBs got work in on Tuesday.

In addition, Deshaun Watson addressed the media for the first time since March 25.

He could not provide decisive answers given the ongoing legal proceedings, but he still faced the questions and reiterated that he was happy to be in Cleveland.

Meanwhile, Jacoby Brissett also got his reps in.

 

3. Defense

Grant Delpit had a huge pick yesterday as Watson was attempting to connect with Amari Cooper.

Myles Garrett looks very happy to have Jadeveon Clowney back for 2022.

 

4. Special Teams

Cade York is giving fans every reason to be excited to watch him make big kicks at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Check out videos of his kicks on Tuesday.

 

Other Player Notes

Jack Conklin continues to recover from last season’s patella injury.

Coach Stefanski addressed Conklin’s progress.

Also, Greedy Williams and Jakeem Grant were spotted riding stationary bikes.

Grant had his right leg wrapped at last week’s OTAs.

 

Wednesday and Thursday Practices

Wednesday’s practice will be held at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio.

Thursday’s practice will be held at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Both are expected to be closed to the public.

Browns Nation News And Notes (6/15/22)

