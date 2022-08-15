Browns Nation

Denzel Ward Received A Great Honor From His Fellow Players

Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward (21) on the field during the third quarter of the National Football League game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on November 14, 2019, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH.
(Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire)

 

Good fortune keeps on coming for Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward

This offseason, he signed a five-year, $100.5 million extension to stay with the squad that made him the fourth overall selection of the 2018 NFL Draft.

That figure makes him the second-highest paid player at his position in terms of annual average value.

The Green Bay Packers Jaire Alexander tops the list with a $21 million average while Ward trumps Jalen Ramsey‘s average by $100,000.

Likewise, he earned his second Pro Bowl selection last season.

Now, he receives more great news after being a part of an impressive list.

The Browns’ official Twitter page said, “The Warden locking down his spot at 87.”

That post is also a congratulatory message for him after making it to the NFL Top 100 Players List as voted on by current players.

Therefore, it means that Ward has the respect of his contemporaries and is regarded as one of the top players at his position.

Last season, Ward played 15 games, finishing with 43 tackles and three interceptions, one of which he returned for a touchdown.

Ward also defended ten passes and registered half a sack.

 

What’s Next For Ward?

Now that his team and his peers have recognized his effort, Ward is aware that he must give back to his squad and to his community.

In an offseason press conference, he said, “It always starts with the work and I feel I’ve been showing that since I’ve been here. But I’m gonna continue to work and be myself, be the person since I came into this organization. But this time, I will be able to do more things and expand into the community and that’s one of my biggest things as well with my foundation that we got going around Cleveland.”

Indeed, the kid from Ohio is ready to offer more for his hometown squad and the people that support the Browns.

