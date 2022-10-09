Fans React To Browns’ Loss To The Chargers

The Cleveland Browns lost another heartbreaker in Week 5 to the Los Angeles Chargers.

The final score was 30-28.

This was an offensive shootout that was a very winnable game for the Browns.

It came down to the very end, just as in the 2021 game between these two teams when the Chargers sneaked out a win by the score of 47-42.

History repeated itself, and fans had plenty of reactions to the Browns falling to 2-3.

Here are the most noteworthy.

1. Fire Joe Woods

The Chargers’ rushing offense looked top-notch against the Browns’ defense yet it is one of the worst in the NFL.

Austin Ekeler averaged 10.8 yards per carry for an astounding 173 yards on the day.

That is more yards than he had through the first four games combined.

Chargers came in with the WORST rushing attack in the NFL…. How many passes is DC Joe Woods allowed? #Browns — Brad Stainbrook (@StainbrookNFL) October 9, 2022

Knowing this, fans once again are beating the drum to fire Browns defensive coordinator Joe Woods.

The hashtag #FireJoeWoods is trending yet again in 2022.

It was even suggested that Woods be fired during the game.

Another popular phrase was “Stop the Insanity” because the same thing keeps happening over and over again.

Phil Simms: "What is wrong with the Cleveland Browns defense? Every week the same thing" STOP THE INSANITY. #FireJoeWoods — 4-Orange🍊 (@land_browns) October 9, 2022

Insanity is what watching the Browns’ defense feels like for fans.

“insanity is repeating the same mistakes and expecting different results.” – Albert Einstein #FireJoeWoods — Aaron Vannatter (@vannatteraj) October 9, 2022

Confidence in Woods has been eroded.

Raise your hand if you have faith in Joe Woods' defense making a stop…that's what I figured.#FireJoeWoods — Andrew W. (@AndrewJ1313) October 9, 2022

Fans are wondering why they continue to ride this merry-go-round of disappointment when this team does not make adjustments and keeps delivering painful losses.

I hate myself after supporting this team year after year. Always a disappointment. Same old browns. #FireJoeWoods #FUCleveland — Mitch Parker (@Mitchparker6677) October 9, 2022

There are plenty of upset fans that realize that Nick Chubb‘s tremendous talent is being wasted when the Browns lose tight games like this.

Seeing the offense do so well almost pisses me off more because without a defense it won’t matter. #browns #firejoewoods Also, Nick Chubb is phenomenal. — Katie Sue (@ktsueheck) October 9, 2022

One angry fan calls Woods the worst defensive coordinator in the NFL.

We literally have the worst defensive coordinator the the NFL and our front office doesn’t know. #FireJoeWoods — Kevin Stefanski’s Burner (@NFL_COtY) October 2, 2022

Somehow, the Browns front office does not know this.

One fan compared his children’s preschool drawings to Woods’ playbook.

2. At Least The Steelers Lost

Even though this provides a small comfort, fans don’t like having to rely on the fact that the Steelers lost to get through the rest of the day.

I’m slipping into that “at least the Steelers are losing” mentality and I don’t like it. #FireJoeWoods — Katie Sue (@ktsueheck) October 9, 2022

Cleveland #Browns fans: at least we are better than the #Steelers 😂 — Scruffy (Daddy) (@UnimpressedWU) October 9, 2022

Being better than the Steelers is hardly consolation for the Browns fanbase in 2022.