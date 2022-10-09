Browns Nation

Fans React To Browns’ Loss To The Chargers

Los Angeles Chargers v Cleveland Browns
(Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns lost another heartbreaker in Week 5 to the Los Angeles Chargers.

The final score was 30-28.

This was an offensive shootout that was a very winnable game for the Browns.

It came down to the very end, just as in the 2021 game between these two teams when the Chargers sneaked out a win by the score of 47-42.

History repeated itself, and fans had plenty of reactions to the Browns falling to 2-3.

Here are the most noteworthy.

 

1. Fire Joe Woods

The Chargers’ rushing offense looked top-notch against the Browns’ defense yet it is one of the worst in the NFL.

Austin Ekeler averaged 10.8 yards per carry for an astounding 173 yards on the day.

That is more yards than he had through the first four games combined.

Knowing this, fans once again are beating the drum to fire Browns defensive coordinator Joe Woods.

The hashtag #FireJoeWoods is trending yet again in 2022.

It was even suggested that Woods be fired during the game.

Another popular phrase was “Stop the Insanity” because the same thing keeps happening over and over again.

Insanity is what watching the Browns’ defense feels like for fans.

Confidence in Woods has been eroded.

Fans are wondering why they continue to ride this merry-go-round of disappointment when this team does not make adjustments and keeps delivering painful losses.

There are plenty of upset fans that realize that Nick Chubb‘s tremendous talent is being wasted when the Browns lose tight games like this.

One angry fan calls Woods the worst defensive coordinator in the NFL.

Somehow, the Browns front office does not know this.

One fan compared his children’s preschool drawings to Woods’ playbook.

 

2. At Least The Steelers Lost

Even though this provides a small comfort, fans don’t like having to rely on the fact that the Steelers lost to get through the rest of the day.

Being better than the Steelers is hardly consolation for the Browns fanbase in 2022.

