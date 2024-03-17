Browns Nation

Insider Explains How Browns Beat 1 Team To Sign New DT

By

Cleveland Browns defender Quinton Jefferson
Quinton Jefferson (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns needed to add help at defensive tackle this offseason, and they got one of the best available.

Browns fans urged the team to go after Chris Jones, but he never even gave any other team a chance to lure him away from Kansas City.

Then, just when it seemed like they were going after Christian Wilkins, they went after Quinton Jefferson instead.

Notably, the New York Jets had an opportunity to match the offer he got and keep him, but they took too long to respond, so he wound up joining the Browns instead (via Rich Cimini and Paul Andrew Esden Jr. on Twitter).

Jefferson is going to be of great help against the run.

He’s another physical force who can line up next to Myles Garrett and try to create some space for him.

Garrett is coming off a Defensive Player of the Year season, and having someone who could take some pressure off his shoulders could help him become even more dangerous in his second campaign under Jim Schwartz.

The Browns had a championship-caliber defense already, but all good things can be even better.

This team was able to rally behind their defense to make it to the playoffs last season, winning 11 games despite having five different starting quarterbacks.

That’s an indictment of Schwartz’s coaching, and it speaks volumes of the potential Cleveland’s defensive unit has to be dominant for years to come.

Hopefully, Jefferson will be able to stay healthy and on the field, as he could end up being way more valuable than what the Browns are paying for him.

